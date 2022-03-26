‘Assuming the Reader’s Role Is My Biggest Challenge’: Hacker Noon’s Contributor Gautam Tata

Solving the Oceans Most Complex Problems by Making Fish Farming Smart.
Hi HN fam, My name is Gautam. I’m a Software Engineer at Salesforce and the co-founder of Aquanaut.ai. Some of my favorite interests include playing sports, watching documentaries, and eating!
My Latest HackerNoon story was about using Generative Adversarial Networks to synthesize images of Marine plastic. In the field of marine debris, there is a need for realistic images of marine plastic for use with computer vision algorithms.
The lack of images means it’s harder to train the neural nets to have accurate detection results. Generating “realistic” images resolves the need to curate large datasets manually.
I usually write about all topics somewhere at the intersection of Deep learning + Climate science.
Assuming the reader’s role is my biggest challenge. As experts in our fields, we often write articles that only other experts in the field can understand. While this is great if I’m writing for a peer-reviewed journal or giving providing peer-reviews, my goal is to write in a way that most readers would be able to understand.
I’m very passionate about climate science and energy. I want to use my skills in technology to help solve some of the most pressing climate problems that we are facing, whether it’s an energy crisis, global warming, or sustainable eating.
Chipotle. Fun fact, in 2015-2016, I ate chipotle 365 times!
I like to watch sports -- Huge warriors and Chelsea F.C fan.
I’m hoping to write more about the possibilities of using Deep Learning to help with our energy problems. I’ve been very interested in pursuing ideas in this space!
Thanks for having me on HackerNoon! Love to be a part of this community both as a writer and a reader.