Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Artificial Pancreas and The Role of Insulin Delivery Systems by@nishthakalra
    252 reads

    Artificial Pancreas and The Role of Insulin Delivery Systems

    by Nishtha KalraAugust 20th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The management of Type 1 diabetes has evolved significantly with advancements in technology, particularly in the development of artificial pancreas systems. These advancements are paving the way for more effective and convenient diabetes management, significantly improving the quality of life for diabetic individuals. This article delves into the different types of insulin delivery systems, highlighting the latest innovations.
    featured image - Artificial Pancreas and The Role of Insulin Delivery Systems
    Nishtha Kalra HackerNoon profile picture


    The management of Type 1 diabetes has evolved significantly with advancements in technology, particularly in the development of artificial pancreas systems. This article delves into the different types of insulin delivery systems, highlighting the latest innovations in artificial pancreas technology. These advancements are paving the way for more effective and convenient diabetes management, significantly improving the quality of life for diabetic individuals.


    Insulin and its Role

    Insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas that allows cells to absorb glucose from the bloodstream for energy. For individuals with Type 1 diabetes, the pancreas does not produce insulin, necessitating external insulin administration to regulate blood glucose levels.


    Open-Loop Insulin Delivery Systems

    In the open-loop method, patients manually inject insulin at different times throughout the day. There are two main types of insulin used:


    Basal Insulin: Also known as background insulin, it keeps blood glucose levels consistent during fasting. It is typically injected once or twice a day to provide a steady release of insulin.

    Bolus Insulin: Taken at mealtimes to control blood glucose levels after eating, bolus insulin acts quickly on the body. The dosage is based on a combination of blood glucose measurements and estimates of the carbohydrate content of the upcoming meal.


    While effective, open-loop systems require constant monitoring and manual adjustment by the patient, which can be cumbersome and error-prone.


    Closed-Loop Insulin Delivery Systems: The Artificial Pancreas

    Closed-loop insulin delivery systems, commonly referred to as artificial pancreas systems, represent a significant advancement in diabetes management. These systems automate insulin delivery, reducing the burden on patients and providing more precise control over blood glucose levels.


    Figure 3: Artificial Pancreas



    Components of an Artificial Pancreas:

    Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM): Continuously measures blood glucose levels and provides real-time data to the control algorithm.

    Control Algorithm: Analyses the CGM data and determines the appropriate insulin dosage to maintain healthy blood glucose levels.

    Insulin Pump: Delivers the calculated insulin dosage into the patient’s body.

    These components work together to create a closed-loop system where glucose levels are monitored, and insulin is administered automatically, mimicking the function of a healthy pancreas.


    Benefits of the Artificial Pancreas

    Improved Glucose Control: The system continuously adjusts insulin delivery based on real-time glucose levels, reducing the risk of hyperglycaemia (high blood sugar) and hypoglycaemia (low blood sugar).

    Reduced Patient Burden: Minimises the need for manual insulin injections and frequent blood glucose testing.

    Enhanced Quality of Life: Allows patients to maintain more stable blood glucose levels, reducing complications and improving overall well-being.


    Recent Advancements and Future Directions

    Recent advancements in artificial pancreas technology have focused on improving the accuracy and reliability of CGMs, enhancing control algorithms, and integrating additional features such as exercise and meal recognition. Future developments may include:

    Integration with Mobile Health Platforms: Allowing for remote monitoring and adjustments by healthcare providers.

    Wearable and Implantable Devices: Making the system more discreet and convenient for daily use.

    Advanced Algorithms: Incorporating machine learning to predict and adapt to individual patient needs more effectively.


    The development of artificial pancreas systems marks a significant milestone in diabetes management. By automating insulin delivery and providing real-time glucose monitoring, these systems offer improved glucose control, reduced patient burden, and enhanced quality of life. As technology continues to advance, the future holds even greater promise for innovative solutions that will further revolutionise diabetes care.


    In the next article, Machine Learning in Diabetes Management, we will explore various machine learning methods used in predicting and managing blood glucose levels, highlighting how these technologies are enhancing the precision of diabetes care.

    Bosch
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Nishtha Kalra HackerNoon profile picture
    Nishtha Kalra@nishthakalra
    Passionate about continuous learning, teaching and development
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgscience #diabetes #insulin-delivery-device #artificial-pancreas #medtech #healthtech #insulin-delivery-systems #ai-in-healthcare #ai-powered-health-tech

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Also published here
    X

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Can Machine Learning Help in Diabetes Management?
    by nishthakalra
    Aug 19, 2024
    #machine-learning
    Article Thumbnail
    5 Ways AI is Radically Transforming the Healthcare Industry
    by cabot_solutions
    Sep 25, 2018
    #ai-in-healthcare
    Article Thumbnail
    6 Ways Emotion AI is Changing the Healthcare Industry
    by jasonwills
    Feb 10, 2022
    #emotional-intelligence
    Article Thumbnail
    7 ways AI Revolutionizes Cancer Prediction, Detection, and Treatment
    by itrex
    Oct 25, 2021
    #artificial-intellingence
    Article Thumbnail
    9 diagnostic aid AI products in 2021
    by nuaig
    Oct 20, 2021
    #artificial-intelligence
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas