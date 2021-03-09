Are you missing a step in your recursive staircase?

The recursive staircase problem is a classic introduction to dynamic programming, and one of the many steps to master on the climb to that happy state called algorithmic thinking.

The problem goes like this:

Given an integer

n

representing a staircase with that many stairs, and the constraint that you can only climb it 1 or 2 steps at a time, find how many unique ways there are to ascend it.

For instance, when

n = 2

1 step + 1 step 2 steps

, you should return 2 because there are 2 ways to get to the top:

There are several good explanations of the problem—I recommend CS Dojo's, where he spends the first half of a 20-minute video visually explaining it (in great detail), and the second half demonstrating multiple ways to solve it.

After watching this, I felt that I understood the solution, but my intuitions about it were still non-existent. So in Feynman fashion I regurgitated my understanding of it to identify the missing pieces (ugh).

At its core, the solution requires you to understand the recursive relationship that the number of ways from the current step = the number of ways from the next step plus the step after that.

In other words:

num_ways(n) = num_ways(n-1) + num_ways(n-2) where n is the number of stairs

where is the number of stairs num_ways(currentStep) = num_ways(currentStep+1) + num_ways(currentStep+2)

But why? Why specifically 1 and 2?

This was the missing piece.

In the video, YK actually touches on this briefly before moving on. Did you catch it? Me neither.

In this variation of the problem, it was specified that we can only take 1 or 2 step increments, which means we have two ways to proceed from the current step. The answer, therefore, is that it's because we can only take 1 step or 2 steps, duh!

Each branch has its own number of ways to get to the top, and adding them together will yield the total number of ways to ascend from the current step (shown in green).

So there are 3 ways to get to the top when n = 3!

And grokking this was the key to understanding the more complex variation of the problem, where, in addition to

n

, you are also given a set of positive integers representing the number of steps you are allowed to take.

For example, when

n = 3

[1, 2, 3]

and the increments you are allowed to take are, the branches would look like this:

Because there are 3 ways to proceed from the current step: 1 step, 2 steps, or 3 steps. And the number of ways to get to the top would therefore be

num_ways(n) = num_ways(n-1) + num_ways(n-2) + num_ways(n-3)

, which is 4.

Why 4? Because there are 2 ways to ascend from step 2, 1 way to ascend from step 1, and 1 way to ascend from step 0 (check YK's explanation for why num_ways(0) is 1 here), which add up to 4 ways.

I suspect that YK elided this point because it seemed obvious (the curse of knowledge? or maybe it is really obvious and I'm just slow) But I'm sure I've made some similar assumptions, so let me know in the comments!

