Are Macs Safer than Windows PCs? - Tech Myths Busted

Sorry, but this is a severe misconception among a large ratio of individuals who think that Macs have a central, secure system and can’t get any malware(malicious software).

So why do people hold this myth?

There are plenty of reasons behind this trust:

Macs don’t allow users to urge any untrusted apps or software, allowing them to induce the apps/software from their app store. Some of the apps/software won’t run when you’re signed out of Apple ID. Users cannot download any external files from the web until it is credible.

And there are lots more.

Yes, these features undoubtedly make Macs secure. But, there are a lot more means of escape for malware!

Do the Macs have malware?

Despite these protection measures, Macs are also susceptible to attacks, and they are through many significant episodes in the past:

Charlie Miller, a security researcher, once in a computer hacking contest(‘PWN2OWN’-contest name), chopped the security of Mac in only 2 minutes, and after years later, he broke another Mac in just 10 seconds. BTW, Miller is also a Mac user!

Early in 2012, almost 600,000 Macs were spoiled, thanks to a malware attack, which was unguarded. This was one of the most noteworthy attacks of all time.

In 2020, the State Of Malware Report by Malwarebytes shows that the extent of threats on a Mac device increases by 400% per annum.

The Macs began with sayings that 'PC with no virus' but after a few years now, the statement has changed to 'built to be most secure'.

There is an extensive list of Mac viruses and security flaws by now, as cyber-criminals are developing several new viruses more actively nowadays.

Why do Windows face more attacks?

There’s a transparent reason for this query: the ratio of Windows systems over the Mac ones.

Macs only have about 8% of the entire market share, whereas Windows have over 88% percent of the market share in OS.

Therefore, the quantity of cyber-criminals and their resources for the attack is way more for Windows than for the Macs because the revenue generated by phishing or any other methods targeting Windows is much more than that of Macs.

This is a complete case of popularity.

How to stay safe from cyber-attacks?

Cyber attacks take place regardless of the system platform you utilize.

Before getting anything hazardous and removing the viruses or the other malware attached to that, it’s your task to verify that you are not engaging in any tricky task that may infect your system.

Here are some ways you’ll shield your privacy and security:

Use encrypted connection when you are not using your network - By using the Virtual Private Network(VPN), you’ll secure your connection end to end, so the network you’re using cannot infect your security.

- By using the Virtual Private Network(VPN), you'll secure your connection end to end, so the network you're using cannot infect your security. Restrict the unnecessary permissions - Don't give any redundant permission to any software until it truly needs any.

- Don’t give any redundant permission to any software until it truly needs any. Remove unwanted or unsupported software - You can remove the software that’s not in your use for a prolonged time or which isn’t getting any updates for an extended time.

- You can remove the software that’s not in your use for a prolonged time or which isn’t getting any updates for an extended time. Always find the authorized URL- Never click on a link that’s sent to you from an unknown source. The Phishing method is completed majorly by directing fake links. A connection with HTTPS is more secure than with HTTP.

The Golden Point - Assume the worst-case scenario each time, using any suspicious software/website/app/platform.

Lastly, some well-known preventions like-

Keep unique passwords for various platforms.

Update software regularly.

Use two-factor authentication where possible.

Use an honest and updated antivirus suite.

- Prakshal Jain

Previously published at https://www.prakshall.tech/blog-details.php?nid=16

