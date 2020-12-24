AR Smart Glasses Used for Business Success in 2020

@ lindamalecaj Linda Malecaj AR/VR enthusiast, Marketing Specialist at VSight: Remote Help and Maintenance with AR

Nowadays Augmented Reality (AR) devices, such as smart glasses, are substantially influencing our daily lives in many aspects. These smart glasses are being considered to be one of the most innovative wearable devices. There are many uses for smart glasses ranging from daily activities to three types of business processes - managing, operating, and supporting.

This eyewear technology overlays digital content onto a user’s field. It keeps hands free, helps the wearer avoids distractions, and even improves security. Throughout these years, we have seen successful use of smart glasses along with the growing demand of businesses to embrace this type of wearable device. Proving numerous benefits to businesses increases the popularity and the effectiveness of smart glasses.

AR smart glasses, while being used by employees for working more effectively, show the features of a perfect device that helps to create corporate values for businesses. Day by day, AR smart glasses with remote assistance are a game-changer in many industries. Let’s take a more detailed look at the solutions that these smart glasses are offering.

Collaboration

AR smart glasses are being widely used as a tool to work collaboratively. The ability to bring to the same desk experts and technicians through the “see-what I see” principle highlights the benefits of this collaboration.

The peculiarity that these smart glasses possess is the ability to perform certain tasks hands-free. This collaboration is done through integrated audio and video capabilities that provide the remote expert with a real-time connection with an on-site operator via live streaming.

The most prestigious smart glasses producer companies like Realwear, Vuzix, or Epson enable their products with powerful cameras and zoom lenses which makes it possible to observe in detail the view of on-site operators while maintaining their safety at work as well. Remote assistance facilitated by smart glasses and their benefits for field service makes businesses embrace them as a key factor in their workflows.

A collaboration session through VSight Remote enabled smart glasses

Process Effectiveness

A business operational process is about speed, productivity, accuracy, compliance, and quality control. This whole operational process often faces many challenges, leading the board to seek more efficient solutions. The use of smart glasses enables real-time access to various information and data, this makes it possible to maximize engagement and increase workforce efficiency. The hands-free feature also provides greater flexibility for workers while they are performing their tasks. Moreover, increasing the productivity of the workforce affects the minimization of risks and errors that can cause disruption of the entire operating process.

Knowledge Sharing

One of the many challenges that businesses of various fields are facing today is the shortage of a skilled workforce due to various factors. Technical positions are an important chain for the performance of any business. At the same time, these are also positions that require numerous investments mainly in the training of the workforce. Remote Assistance integrated on smart glasses helps businesses to have a skilled workforce and reduce the cost of expensive and inefficient training. In addition, Remote Assistance through smart glasses provides the right information to an unskilled on-site operator through step by step guidance. Through this guidance on-site operators are able to accomplish tasks such as assembling, repair, or maintenance procedures in a correct way.

Training and Safety

Another effective use case of smart glasses is the training of the current workforce or new employees. While training a large group of employees located all around the world, AR smart glasses eases the adoption process of new employees to the new work environment and tasks. Smart glasses receive voice commands, allow proper focus, and enable hands-free performance to ensure safety without risking anyone’s life. This is what makes smart glasses with remote assistance the safest way to collaborate in real-time with a distant expert.

AR smart glasses integrated with remote assistance have brought a new and innovative era for increasing the efficiency of businesses through remote collaboration.

This efficiency increase made it possible to guarantee the successful performance of businesses by making them stay competitive in the market. Smart glasses allow remote experts access to on-site visuals in real-time and provide communication with on-site operators through voice, text, and pictures.

To sum up what we have discussed, smart glasses are maximizing businesses’ productivity while overcoming many challenges. When used effectively in the right setting, AR smart glasses have a number of important advantages over other devices that particularly consist of real-time information, increased workflow standardization, hands-free assistance, and documentation. This wearable device is driving major changes to the business world and this should be an incentive to begin deploying it within your company today.











Share this story @ lindamalecaj Linda Malecaj Read my stories AR/VR enthusiast, Marketing Specialist at VSight: Remote Help and Maintenance with AR

Tags