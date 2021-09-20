Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Approaching AI Model Deployment the More Efficient Way by@modzy

Approaching AI Model Deployment the More Efficient Way

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
The last component of ModelOps and MLOps pipelines is the production deployment stage. This stage occurs after a model is trained and reaches a suitable level of performance and is ready to make predictions against live data. On average, it takes organizations about nine months to deploy models into production. An estimated 50-90 percent of all machine learning models are in the metaphorical “AI Valley of Death” The skills gap required to build AI-powered solutions and software systems is one of the major drivers.
image
Modzy Hacker Noon profile picture

@modzy
Modzy

A software platform for organizations and developers to responsibly deploy, monitor, and get value from AI - at scale.

Modzy Hacker Noon profile picture
by Modzy @modzy.A software platform for organizations and developers to responsibly deploy, monitor, and get value from AI - at scale.
Visit us

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
What is Auditability for AI Systems? by @modzy
#modzy
Best Practices in Account Management for Key Clients in 2022: New Year, Stronger Partnerships by @emissary
#account-based-marketing
How to Choose a Technical Partner for Your Business by @katerynaa
#python
Decipher Your Mind: Gamification, the Octalysis Framework, and the Psychology of Motivation by @likithhaa
#gamification
Uncover the Secret to Hiring the Right Mobile App Developer by @jaydevs
#hire-mobile-app-developer
Build a Startup Program for Your SaaS Business: A How to Guide by @chartmogul
#chartmogul

Tags

#modzy#artificial-intellingence#machine-learning#modelops#ai-model-deployment#deployment#python#good-company
Join Hacker Noon loading