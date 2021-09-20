Approaching AI Model Deployment the More Efficient Way

The last component of ModelOps and MLOps pipelines is the production deployment stage. This stage occurs after a model is trained and reaches a suitable level of performance and is ready to make predictions against live data. On average, it takes organizations about nine months to deploy models into production. An estimated 50-90 percent of all machine learning models are in the metaphorical “AI Valley of Death” The skills gap required to build AI-powered solutions and software systems is one of the major drivers.