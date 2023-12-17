Search icon
    APPLICATIONS FOR EXTENSION OF PATENTSby@scientificamerican

    APPLICATIONS FOR EXTENSION OF PATENTS

    Harvesters.—William T. B. Read, Chicago, Ill., has petitioned for an extension of the above patent. Day of hearing, May 17, 1871. Mode of Fastening Sheet Metal on Roofs, etc.—Asa Johnson, Brooklyn, N. Y., has petitioned for an extension of the above patent. Day of hearing, May 3, 1871. Method of Printing in Colors.—Rosalie Croome, Brooklyn, N. Y., has petitioned for an extension of the above patent. Day of hearing, May 3, 1871. Machinery for Compressing Gaseous Bodies.—William A. Royce, Newburgh, N. Y., has petitioned for an extension of the above patent. Day of hearing, May 10, 1871. Plows.—John S. Hall, Pittsburgh, Pa., has petitioned for an extension of the above patent. Day of hearing, May 17, 1871. Carriage Wheels.—James D. Sarven, New Haven, Conn., has petitioned for an extension of the above patent. Day of hearing May 24, 1871.

