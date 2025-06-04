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Application Security Showdown: WAF vs. WAAP vs. ADR

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byGilad David Maayan@gilad-david-maayan

Technology Writer and Startup Advisor

June 4th, 2025
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Gilad David Maayan@gilad-david-maayan

Technology Writer and Startup Advisor

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TOPICS

cybersecurity#application-security#waf#web-application-firewalls#waap#api-protection#application-detection#adr#what-is-waf

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