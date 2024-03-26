Search icon
    Apple Faces Allegations in Wisconsin: Accused of Antitrust Violations Impacting Consumers

    March 26th, 2024
    The State of Wisconsin accuses Apple of violating state antitrust laws, seeking remedies under Wisconsin's Antitrust Act to address the impacts of these violations on consumers.
    United States v. Apple INC Court Filing, retrieved on March 21, 2024 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This part is 24 of 25.

    F. Sixth Claim for Relief: Violations of Wisconsin State Law

    229. Plaintiff State of Wisconsin repeats and re-alleges and incorporates by reference every paragraph and allegation in this Complaint as if fully set forth herein.


    230. The aforementioned practices by Apple violate Wisconsin’s Antitrust Act, Wis. Stat. Ch. § 133.03 et seq. These violations substantially affect the people of Wisconsin and have impacts within the State of Wisconsin.


    231. Plaintiff State of Wisconsin, through its Attorney General and under its antitrust enforcement authority in Wis. Stat. Ch. 133, is entitled to all remedies available under Wis. Stat. §§ 133.03, 133.16, 133.17, and 133.18.



    Continue Reading Here.

    About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings.


    This court case retrieved on March 21, 2024, from justice.gov is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction.


