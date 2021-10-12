Search icon
APIs: The Prefabrication of Software by@courier

APIs: The Prefabrication of Software

The demand for software far exceeds what developers (and the tech industry as a whole) are capable of supplying from scratch. In order to keep pace with demand, our industry has been shifting towards a ‘prefabrication’ model of software development via the utilization of third party APIs. API-as-a-service companies have emerged to help other software companies build faster and cheaper. The rise of the ‘build vs. buy’ decision within engineering teams is increasing both the prevalence and increasing the importance of the 'build vs buy' decision within the engineering team.
Courier Hacker Noon profile picture

@courier
Courier

Courier simplifies triggering and sending notifications from your app with one API and drag and drop UI.

