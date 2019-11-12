End to End API Testing with Docker

Stop fiddling with Apache configuration start developing for WordPress
const express = require('express');
const bodyParser = require('body-parser');
const cors = require('cors');
const config = require('./config');
const db = require('knex')({
client: 'pg',
connection: {
host : config.db.host,
user : config.db.user,
password : config.db.password,
},
});
const app = express();
app.use(bodyParser.urlencoded({ extended: false }));
app.use(bodyParser.json());
app.use(cors());
app.route('/api/users').post(async (req, res, next) => {
try {
const { email, firstname } = req.body;
// ... validate inputs here ...
const userData = { email, firstname };
const result = await db('users').returning('id').insert(userData);
const id = result[0];
res.status(201).send({ id, ...userData });
} catch (err) {
console.log(`Error: Unable to create user: ${err.message}. ${err.stack}`);
return next(err);
}
});
app.route('/api/users').get((req, res, next) => {
db('users')
.select('id', 'email', 'firstname')
.then(users => res.status(200).send(users))
.catch(err => {
console.log(`Unable to fetch users: ${err.message}. ${err.stack}`);
return next(err);
});
});
try {
console.log("Starting web server...");
const port = process.env.PORT || 8000;
app.listen(port, () => console.log(`Server started on: ${port}`));
} catch(error) {
console.error(error.stack);
}
```
Here are our tests written with chai. The tests create a new user and fetch it back.
You can see that the tests are not coupled in any way with the code of our API.
The `SERVER_URL` variable specifies the endpoint to test. It can be a local or a remote environment.
```javascript
const chai = require("chai");
const chaiHttp = require("chai-http");
const should = chai.should();
const SERVER_URL = process.env.APP_URL || "http://localhost:8000";
chai.use(chaiHttp);
const TEST_USER = {
email: "john@doe.com",
firstname: "John"
};
let createdUserId;
describe("Users", () => {
it("should create a new user", done => {
chai
.request(SERVER_URL)
.post("/api/users")
.send(TEST_USER)
.end((err, res) => {
if (err) done(err)
res.should.have.status(201);
res.should.be.json;
res.body.should.be.a("object");
res.body.should.have.property("id");
done();
});
});
it("should get the created user", done => {
chai
.request(SERVER_URL)
.get("/api/users")
.end((err, res) => {
if (err) done(err)
res.should.have.status(200);
res.body.should.be.a("array");
const user = res.body.pop();
user.id.should.equal(createdUserId);
user.email.should.equal(TEST_USER.email);
user.firstname.should.equal(TEST_USER.firstname);
done();
});
});
});
will describe the containers Docker needs to run.
docker-compose.yml
version: '3.1'
services:
db:
image: postgres
environment:
POSTGRES_USER: john
POSTGRES_PASSWORD: mysecretpassword
expose:
- 5432
myapp:
build: .
image: myapp
command: yarn start
environment:
APP_DB_HOST: db
APP_DB_USER: john
APP_DB_PASSWORD: mysecretpassword
expose:
- 8000
depends_on:
- db
myapp-tests:
image: myapp
command: dockerize
-wait tcp://db:5432 -wait tcp://myapp:8000 -timeout 10s
bash -c "node db/init.js && yarn test"
environment:
APP_URL: http://myapp:8000
APP_DB_HOST: db
APP_DB_USER: john
APP_DB_PASSWORD: mysecretpassword
depends_on:
- db
- myapp
command tells Docker to actually build the container image from our source. The rest is like the db container: environment variables and ports
build
ran on the container will initialize the database (create tables etc.) and run the tests. We use dockerize to wait for all the required servers to be up and running. The
node db/init.js && yarn test
options will ensure that containers start in a certain order. It does not ensure that the database inside the db container is actually ready to accept connections. Nor that our API server is already up.
depends_on
but
localhost:5432
. The same way our API will served under
db:5432
. There is no localhost of any kind here. This means that your API must support environment variables when it comes to environment definition. No hardcoded stuff. But that has nothing to do with Docker or this article. A configurable application is point 3 of the 12 factor app manifesto, so you should be doing it already.
myapp:8000
FROM node AS base
# Dockerize is needed to sync containers startup
ENV DOCKERIZE_VERSION v0.6.0
RUN wget https://github.com/jwilder/dockerize/releases/download/$DOCKERIZE_VERSION/dockerize-alpine-linux-amd64-$DOCKERIZE_VERSION.tar.gz \
&& tar -C /usr/local/bin -xzvf dockerize-alpine-linux-amd64-$DOCKERIZE_VERSION.tar.gz \
&& rm dockerize-alpine-linux-amd64-$DOCKERIZE_VERSION.tar.gz
RUN mkdir -p ~/app
WORKDIR ~/app
COPY package.json .
COPY yarn.lock .
FROM base AS dependencies
RUN yarn
FROM dependencies AS runtime
COPY . .
and below you would run commands that would build your application.
WORKDIR ~/app
docker-compose up --build --abort-on-container-exit
file. The
docker-compose.yml
flag will trigger the build of the myapp container by executing the content of the
--build
above. The
Dockerfile
will tell Docker compose to shutdown the environment as soon as one container exits. That works well since the only component meant to exit is the test container myapp-tests after the tests are executed. Cherry on the cake, the
--abort-on-container-exit
command will exit with the same exit code as the container that triggered the exit. It means that we can check if the tests succeeded or not from the command line. This is very useful for automated builds in a CI environment.
docker-compose
docker-compose up --build --abort-on-container-exit
Creating tuto-api-e2e-testing_db_1 ... done
Creating tuto-api-e2e-testing_redis_1 ... done
Creating tuto-api-e2e-testing_myapp_1 ... done
Creating tuto-api-e2e-testing_myapp-tests_1 ... done
Attaching to tuto-api-e2e-testing_redis_1, tuto-api-e2e-testing_db_1, tuto-api-e2e-testing_myapp_1, tuto-api-e2e-testing_myapp-tests_1
db_1 | The files belonging to this database system will be owned by user "postgres".
redis_1 | 1:M 09 Nov 2019 21:57:22.161 * Running mode=standalone, port=6379.
myapp_1 | yarn run v1.19.0
redis_1 | 1:M 09 Nov 2019 21:57:22.162 # WARNING: The TCP backlog setting of 511 cannot be enforced because /proc/sys/net/core/somaxconn is set to the lower value of 128.
redis_1 | 1:M 09 Nov 2019 21:57:22.162 # Server initialized
db_1 | This user must also own the server process.
db_1 |
db_1 | The database cluster will be initialized with locale "en_US.utf8".
db_1 | The default database encoding has accordingly been set to "UTF8".
db_1 | The default text search configuration will be set to "english".
db_1 |
db_1 | Data page checksums are disabled.
db_1 |
db_1 | fixing permissions on existing directory /var/lib/postgresql/data ... ok
db_1 | creating subdirectories ... ok
db_1 | selecting dynamic shared memory implementation ... posix
myapp-tests_1 | 2019/11/09 21:57:25 Waiting for: tcp://db:5432
myapp-tests_1 | 2019/11/09 21:57:25 Waiting for: tcp://redis:6379
myapp-tests_1 | 2019/11/09 21:57:25 Waiting for: tcp://myapp:8000
myapp_1 | $ node server.js
redis_1 | 1:M 09 Nov 2019 21:57:22.163 # WARNING you have Transparent Huge Pages (THP) support enabled in your kernel. This will create latency and memory usage issues with Redis. To fix this issue run the command 'echo never > /sys/kernel/mm/transparent_hugepage/enabled' as root, and add it to your /etc/rc.local in order to retain the setting after a reboot. Redis must be restarted after THP is disabled.
db_1 | selecting default max_connections ... 100
myapp_1 | Starting web server...
myapp-tests_1 | 2019/11/09 21:57:25 Connected to tcp://myapp:8000
myapp-tests_1 | 2019/11/09 21:57:25 Connected to tcp://db:5432
redis_1 | 1:M 09 Nov 2019 21:57:22.164 * Ready to accept connections
myapp-tests_1 | 2019/11/09 21:57:25 Connected to tcp://redis:6379
myapp_1 | Server started on: 8000
db_1 | selecting default shared_buffers ... 128MB
db_1 | selecting default time zone ... Etc/UTC
db_1 | creating configuration files ... ok
db_1 | running bootstrap script ... ok
db_1 | performing post-bootstrap initialization ... ok
db_1 | syncing data to disk ... ok
db_1 |
db_1 |
db_1 | Success. You can now start the database server using:
db_1 |
db_1 | pg_ctl -D /var/lib/postgresql/data -l logfile start
db_1 |
db_1 | initdb: warning: enabling "trust" authentication for local connections
db_1 | You can change this by editing pg_hba.conf or using the option -A, or
db_1 | --auth-local and --auth-host, the next time you run initdb.
db_1 | waiting for server to start....2019-11-09 21:57:24.328 UTC [41] LOG: starting PostgreSQL 12.0 (Debian 12.0-2.pgdg100+1) on x86_64-pc-linux-gnu, compiled by gcc (Debian 8.3.0-6) 8.3.0, 64-bit
db_1 | 2019-11-09 21:57:24.346 UTC [41] LOG: listening on Unix socket "/var/run/postgresql/.s.PGSQL.5432"
db_1 | 2019-11-09 21:57:24.373 UTC [42] LOG: database system was shut down at 2019-11-09 21:57:23 UTC
db_1 | 2019-11-09 21:57:24.383 UTC [41] LOG: database system is ready to accept connections
db_1 | done
db_1 | server started
db_1 | CREATE DATABASE
db_1 |
db_1 |
db_1 | /usr/local/bin/docker-entrypoint.sh: ignoring /docker-entrypoint-initdb.d/*
db_1 |
db_1 | waiting for server to shut down....2019-11-09 21:57:24.907 UTC [41] LOG: received fast shutdown request
db_1 | 2019-11-09 21:57:24.909 UTC [41] LOG: aborting any active transactions
db_1 | 2019-11-09 21:57:24.914 UTC [41] LOG: background worker "logical replication launcher" (PID 48) exited with exit code 1
db_1 | 2019-11-09 21:57:24.914 UTC [43] LOG: shutting down
db_1 | 2019-11-09 21:57:24.930 UTC [41] LOG: database system is shut down
db_1 | done
db_1 | server stopped
db_1 |
db_1 | PostgreSQL init process complete; ready for start up.
db_1 |
db_1 | 2019-11-09 21:57:25.038 UTC [1] LOG: starting PostgreSQL 12.0 (Debian 12.0-2.pgdg100+1) on x86_64-pc-linux-gnu, compiled by gcc (Debian 8.3.0-6) 8.3.0, 64-bit
db_1 | 2019-11-09 21:57:25.039 UTC [1] LOG: listening on IPv4 address "0.0.0.0", port 5432
db_1 | 2019-11-09 21:57:25.039 UTC [1] LOG: listening on IPv6 address "::", port 5432
db_1 | 2019-11-09 21:57:25.052 UTC [1] LOG: listening on Unix socket "/var/run/postgresql/.s.PGSQL.5432"
db_1 | 2019-11-09 21:57:25.071 UTC [59] LOG: database system was shut down at 2019-11-09 21:57:24 UTC
db_1 | 2019-11-09 21:57:25.077 UTC [1] LOG: database system is ready to accept connections
myapp-tests_1 | Creating tables ...
myapp-tests_1 | Creating table 'users'
myapp-tests_1 | Tables created succesfully
myapp-tests_1 | yarn run v1.19.0
myapp-tests_1 | $ mocha --timeout 10000 --bail
myapp-tests_1 |
myapp-tests_1 |
myapp-tests_1 | Users
myapp-tests_1 | Mock server started on port: 8002
myapp-tests_1 | ✓ should create a new user (151ms)
myapp-tests_1 | ✓ should get the created user
myapp-tests_1 | ✓ should not create user if mail is spammy
myapp-tests_1 | ✓ should not create user if spammy mail API is down
myapp-tests_1 |
myapp-tests_1 |
myapp-tests_1 | 4 passing (234ms)
myapp-tests_1 |
myapp-tests_1 | Done in 0.88s.
myapp-tests_1 | 2019/11/09 21:57:26 Command finished successfully.
tuto-api-e2e-testing_myapp-tests_1 exited with code 0
services:
db:
...
redis:
image: "redis:alpine"
expose:
- 6379
myapp:
environment:
APP_REDIS_HOST: redis
APP_REDIS_PORT: 6379
...
myapp-tests:
command: dockerize ... -wait tcp://redis:6379 ...
environment:
APP_REDIS_HOST: redis
APP_REDIS_PORT: 6379
...
...
. We added Redis host and port configuration to our API container. And we've made tests wait for it as well as the other containers before executing the tests.
redis:alpine
const redis = require('redis').createClient({
host: config.redis.host,
port: config.redis.port,
})
...
app.route('/api/users').post(async (req, res, next) => {
try {
const { email, firstname } = req.body;
// ... validate inputs here ...
const userData = { email, firstname };
const result = await db('users').returning('id').insert(userData);
const id = result[0];
// Once the user is created store the data in the Redis cluster
await redis.set(id, JSON.stringify(userData));
res.status(201).send({ id, ...userData });
} catch (err) {
console.log(`Error: Unable to create user: ${err.message}. ${err.stack}`);
return next(err);
}
});
.
docker-compose.yml
it("should create a new user", done => {
chai
.request(SERVER_URL)
.post("/api/users")
.send(TEST_USER)
.end((err, res) => {
if (err) throw err;
res.should.have.status(201);
res.should.be.json;
res.body.should.be.a("object");
res.body.should.have.property("id");
res.body.should.have.property("email");
res.body.should.have.property("firstname");
res.body.id.should.not.be.null;
res.body.email.should.equal(TEST_USER.email);
res.body.firstname.should.equal(TEST_USER.firstname);
createdUserId = res.body.id;
redis.get(createdUserId, (err, cacheData) => {
if (err) throw err;
cacheData = JSON.parse(cacheData);
cacheData.should.have.property("email");
cacheData.should.have.property("firstname");
cacheData.email.should.equal(TEST_USER.email);
cacheData.firstname.should.equal(TEST_USER.firstname);
done();
});
});
});
const validateUserEmail = async (email) => {
const res = await fetch(`${config.app.externalUrl}/validate?email=${email}`);
if(res.status !== 200) return false;
const json = await res.json();
return json.result === 'valid';
}
app.route('/api/users').post(async (req, res, next) => {
try {
const { email, firstname } = req.body;
// ... validate inputs here ...
const userData = { email, firstname };
// We don't just create any user. Spammy emails should be rejected
const isValidUser = await validateUserEmail(email);
if(!isValidUser) {
return res.sendStatus(403);
}
const result = await db('users').returning('id').insert(userData);
const id = result[0];
await redis.set(id, JSON.stringify(userData));
res.status(201).send({ id, ...userData });
} catch (err) {
console.log(`Error: Unable to create user: ${err.message}. ${err.stack}`);
return next(err);
}
});
const express = require("express");
...
const MOCK_SERVER_PORT = process.env.MOCK_SERVER_PORT || 8002;
// Some object to encapsulate attributes of our mock server
// The mock stores all requests it receives in the `requests` property.
const mock = {
app: express(),
server: null,
requests: [],
status: 404,
responseBody: {}
};
// Define which response code and content the mock will be sending
const setupMock = (status, body) => {
mock.status = status;
mock.responseBody = body;
};
// Start the mock server
const initMock = async () => {
mock.app.use(bodyParser.urlencoded({ extended: false }));
mock.app.use(bodyParser.json());
mock.app.use(cors());
mock.app.get("*", (req, res) => {
mock.requests.push(req);
res.status(mock.status).send(mock.responseBody);
});
mock.server = await mock.app.listen(MOCK_SERVER_PORT);
console.log(`Mock server started on port: ${MOCK_SERVER_PORT}`);
};
// Destroy the mock server
const teardownMock = () => {
if (mock.server) {
mock.server.close();
delete mock.server;
}
};
describe("Users", () => {
// Our mock is started before any test starts ...
before(async () => await initMock());
// ... killed after all the tests are executed ...
after(() => {
redis.quit();
teardownMock();
});
// ... and we reset the recorded requests between each test
beforeEach(() => (mock.requests = []));
it("should create a new user", done => {
// The mock will tell us the email is valid in this test
setupMock(200, { result: "valid" });
chai
.request(SERVER_URL)
.post("/api/users")
.send(TEST_USER)
.end((err, res) => {
// ... check response and redis as before
createdUserId = res.body.id;
// Verify that the API called the mocked service with the right parameters
mock.requests.length.should.equal(1);
mock.requests[0].path.should.equal("/api/validate");
mock.requests[0].query.should.have.property("email");
mock.requests[0].query.email.should.equal(TEST_USER.email);
done();
});
});
});
describe("Users", () => {
it("should not create user if mail is spammy", done => {
// The mock will tell us the email is NOT valid in this test ...
setupMock(200, { result: "invalid" });
chai
.request(SERVER_URL)
.post("/api/users")
.send(TEST_USER)
.end((err, res) => {
// ... so the API should fail to create the user
// We could test that the DB and Redis are empty here
res.should.have.status(403);
done();
});
});
it("should not create user if spammy mail API is down", done => {
// The mock will tell us the email checking service
// is down for this test ...
setupMock(500, {});
chai
.request(SERVER_URL)
.post("/api/users")
.send(TEST_USER)
.end((err, res) => {
// ... in that case also a user should not be created
res.should.have.status(403);
done();
});
});
});
myapp:
environment:
APP_EXTERNAL_URL: http://myapp-tests:8002/api
...
myapp-tests:
environment:
MOCK_SERVER_PORT: 8002
...