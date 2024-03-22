ApeX Protocol Launches ApeX Grid Bot With Negative 0.002% Fees Across 45+ Perpetual Markets

**SAINT VINCENT, Grenadines, March 22nd, 2024/Chainwire/--**ApeX Protocol, a leading decentralized exchange (DEX) for derivatives trading, announces ApeX Grid Bot , an automated trading tool launching on March 22, 2024.





The inaugural ApeX Grid Bot empowers users to leverage a powerful automated trading tool, enabling them to execute customizable grid strategies and capitalize on market fluctuations while benefiting from negative maker fees of 0.002%.





Designed for both seasoned and novice traders alike, ApeX Grid Bot will support all USDT and USDC perpetual contracts available on ApeX Pro , allowing users to customize their trading strategy with 2 distinct bot types: neutral and one-sided bots. Neutral bots, ideal for sideways markets, will let traders define upper and lower price limits within which the bot automatically executes buy and sell orders.





Meanwhile, one-sided bots, perfect for dollar-cost averaging (DCA), will let users execute longer-term investment strategies and accumulate assets over time.The release of the ApeX Grid Bot comes with a special advantage. Users who employ the bot for trading will enjoy a negative maker fee of 0.002%.





This means that users will not only be exempt from trading fees, but they will also earn 0.002% for each trade executed via the bot. Furthermore, since there are no gas fees associated with trading on ApeX, employing grid strategy on ApeX’s decentralized and self-custodial trading platform becomes both convenient and lucrative.





"The launch of ApeX Grid Bot marks a first step forward in our commitment to empowering traders with automated trading tools on ApeX Pro," said Tekla I , the Head of Business Development at ApeX Protocol.





"This tool enables users to capitalize on market movements and optimize trading efficiency, particularly in volatile market conditions. The introduction of negative maker fees aims to further incentivize traders to utilize the bot, enriching their decentralized and self-custodial trading experience with increased rewards."





Marking a step towards the inception of a suite of automated trading tools on the platform, ApeX Grid Bot underscores ApeX’s unwavering commitment to providing traders with the most advanced support to succeed in the evolving landscape of decentralized finance.

About ApeX

ApeX is a permissionless and non-custodial derivatives decentralized exchange, powered by StarkWare's Layer 2 scalability engine StarkEx, delivering USDC and USDT cross-margined perpetual contracts with over 40 trading pairs and up to 50x leverage. It is primed to provide permissionless access to the perpetual swaps market with its order book model, as it remains committed to the promises of speed, efficiency, and security with transparency on traders' preferred derivatives trading assets.

