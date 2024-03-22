ApeX Protocol Launches ApeX Grid Bot With Negative 0.002% Fees Across 45+ Perpetual Markets

**SAINT VINCENT, Grenadines, March 22nd, 2024/Chainwire/--**ApeX Protocol, a leading decentralized exchange (DEX) for derivatives trading,
The inaugural
Designed for both seasoned and novice traders alike, ApeX Grid Bot will support all USDT and USDC perpetual contracts available on
Meanwhile, one-sided bots, perfect for dollar-cost averaging (DCA), will let users execute longer-term investment strategies and accumulate assets over time.The release of the ApeX Grid Bot comes with a special advantage. Users who employ the bot for trading will enjoy a negative maker fee of 0.002%.
This means that users will not only be exempt from trading fees, but they will also earn 0.002% for each trade executed via the bot. Furthermore, since there are no gas fees associated with trading on ApeX, employing grid strategy on ApeX’s decentralized and self-custodial trading platform becomes both convenient and lucrative.
"The launch of ApeX Grid Bot marks a first step forward in our commitment to empowering traders with automated trading tools on ApeX Pro," said
Tekla I, the Head of Business Development at ApeX Protocol.
"This tool enables users to capitalize on market movements and optimize trading efficiency, particularly in volatile market conditions. The introduction of negative maker fees aims to further incentivize traders to utilize the bot, enriching their decentralized and self-custodial trading experience with increased rewards."
Marking a step towards the inception of a suite of automated trading tools on the platform, ApeX Grid Bot underscores ApeX’s unwavering commitment to providing traders with the most advanced support to succeed in the evolving landscape of decentralized finance.
Mariam
This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program