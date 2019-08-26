Answering The Famous Monty Hall Puzzle with the Monte Carlo Technique

Hackernoon supports freeCodeCamp.org
#!/usr/bin/env python
#title :Monty Hall with Monte Carlo
#description :This script uses Monte Carlo simulation on Monty Hall problem
# to determine the answer to the Monty Hall problem
#author : Samir Madhavan
#website : https://www.samirmadhavan.com
#date :20190817
#version :0.1
#usage :python monty_monte.py 10000
#python_version : >=3.6
#==============================================================================
from random import shuffle, choice
from sys import argv
def monty_hall():
# Create the doors with random allocation of the car i.e 1
doors = [0, 1, 0]
shuffle(doors)
# Choose a door among the three
door_selected = choice([0, 1, 2])
# Open the door that does not have the car
non_car_doors = list()
for i,d in enumerate(doors):
if d == 0 and i != door_selected: non_car_doors.append(i)
door_opened = choice(non_car_doors)
# Success if the player does not switch
non_switch_success = True if doors[door_selected] == 1 else False
# Success if the player switches
remaining_door = set([0,1,2]).difference([door_selected, door_opened])
remaining_door = remaining_door.pop()
switch_success = True if doors[remaining_door] == 1 else False
return non_switch_success, switch_success
def monte_carlo(n):
non_switch_success_count = 0
switch_success_count = 0
for i in range(n):
ns, ss = monty_hall()
non_switch_success_count += ns
switch_success_count += ss
print(f"Number of plays: {n}")
print(f"Number of success on switch: {switch_success_count} {(switch_success_count/n)*100}%")
print(f"Number of success on non-switch: {non_switch_success_count} {(non_switch_success_count/n)*100}%")
N = int(argv[1])
monte_carlo(N)
╰─$ ./main.py 100
Number of plays: 100
Number of success on switch: 71 71.0%
Number of success on non-switch: 29 28.999999999999996%
╰─$ ./main.py 100
Number of plays: 100
Number of success on switch: 62 62.0%
Number of success on non-switch: 38 38.0%
╰─$ ./main.py 1000000
Number of plays: 1000000
Number of success on switch: 666566 66.6566%
Number of success on non-switch: 333434 33.3434%
╰─$ ./main.py 1000000
Number of plays: 1000000
Number of success on switch: 666588 66.6588%
Number of success on non-switch: 333412 33.3412%
╰─$ ./main.py 1000000
Number of plays: 1000000
Number of success on switch: 666628 66.6628%
Number of success on non-switch: 333372 33.3372%