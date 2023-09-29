Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Another Love Sceneby@anthonytrollope

    Another Love Scene

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    But there was another visitor at the rectory whose feelings in this unfortunate matter must be somewhat strictly analysed. Mr. Arabin had heard from his friend of the probability of Eleanor's marriage with Mr. Slope with amazement, but not with incredulity. It has been said that he was not in love with Eleanor, and up to this period this certainly had been true. But as soon as he heard that she loved someone else, he began to be very fond of her himself. He did not make up his mind that he wished to have her for his wife; he had never thought of her, and did not now think of her, in connexion with himself; but he experienced an inward, indefinable feeling of deep regret, a gnawing sorrow, an unconquerable depression of spirits, and also a species of self-abasement that he—he, Mr. Arabin—had not done something to prevent that other he, that vile he whom he so thoroughly despised, from carrying off this sweet prize.
    featured image - Another Love Scene
    writing #novel #domestic-fiction #books
    Anthony Trollope HackerNoon profile picture

    @anthonytrollope

    Anthony Trollope

    Anthony Trollope was a novelist.

    Receive Stories from @anthonytrollope

    react to story with heart
    Brave-E

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    BREAKFAST IN BERKELEY SQUARE.
    Published at Nov 14, 2023 by anthonytrollope #novel
    Article Thumbnail
    FEED WATER HEATING AND METHODS OF FEEDING
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by bwco #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    EXPRESSION and CHARACTER.
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by leonardodavinci #treatise
    Article Thumbnail
    BREVITY
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by edwinabbott #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    "OFF WITH THE OLD LOVE, AND ON WITH THE NEW."
    Published at Dec 01, 2023 by elizabethgaskell #novel
    Article Thumbnail
    On the Effect of Taxes and of Legal Restrictions upon Manufactures
    Published at Dec 01, 2023 by charlesbabbage #economic-literature
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!