Announcing Guess the Throne | A Game of Thrones Death Pool

Introducing Guess the Throne: A Game of Thrones Death Pool

Spoilers ahead! Please don’t visit the website or read this post if you’re not caught up.

The final season of Game of Thrones is here, and we couldn’t be more excited about it. After hearing for years that winter is coming, it’s finally time to watch the carnage of season 8 unfold. What better way to celebrate the final season than creating a death pool for you and your friends to join.

My friends and I live all over the country so a paper pool wasn’t an option, and we couldn’t find what we needed online, so we just up and created Guess the Throne! Create your group, submit your picks, and invite your friends. We handle the scoring, rules, and everything else for free!

You may be asking yourself, “What’s a death pool?” Much like it sounds, it’s a bracket that lets you predict if a character lives or dies. Each correct guess is worth a point, and the most points win!

How it Works

The first thing you need to do is either create a group or join an existing one. You can create unlisted groups that can only be found by links or create a public one.

You can create either a public or unlisted group.

💀Death pool time! It’s time to create your entry and choose who lives and dies. We also have three bonus questions to keep it interesting throughout!

Woo, looking good so far! 🙌🏻Now it’s time to invite your friends to join in on the fun.

Remember that anyone with the link can see your group so be careful where you share it!

That’s it! You don’t have to do anything else, and we handle the rest. After each episode we’ll update the death pool so you can see how you rank compared to your friends.

What if something….weird happens

If Game of Thrones is anything, it’s unpredictable. We’ve attempted to cover every edge case possible including but not limited to: What if two characters are the same person? What if someone dies and comes back? What if someone joins the army of the dead?

If you see something missing let us know and we will add it. For all other things we have a small council (🙏) that holds final judgement on all scoring decisions.

What’s in it for us?

We're offering this 100% free for everyone to use! This took us about a week to build. After the season concludes we might send out one and only one email thanking everyone for joining in on the fun.

Quick Aside: I know most of my blogs share code and how to implement things. These blogs are coming! After the season concludes I plan on open sourcing the code and writing a couple articles about shipping a product in one week.

Guess the Throne is now available to share with your friends, coworkers, and family. If you have any questions please reach out to us on Twitter at @GuessTheThrone, and if you decide to raise the stakes by playing for more than pride and bragging rights remember one thing…

