Announcing Aragon Osx Cli: Making It Easy for Developers to Build Custom Governance Plugins

is a secure and modular DAO framework, making it possible to build mutable organizations on an immutable blockchain. The modularity of OSx comes from plugins, which change the governance logic of your DAO without altering the base DAO contracts. Aragon OSx Here’s how plugins work, an example of a new plugin developed in-house by the Aragon team, and how you can publish and deploy it easily using the Aragon OSx CLI. Plugins make your DAO modular and adaptable. are smart contracts that change the logic of your DAO. They can be installed, uninstalled, and upgraded to add custom logic and functionality that extends what your DAO can do. Plugins Here are a few examples of what plugins can do in your DAO on-chain: Governance: alter the decision-making mechanism in your DAO, such as by installing a token voting plugin, cross-chain voting plugin, or something else. Asset management: swap tokens with a Uniswap plugin, stake assets with a Lido plugin, or buy NFTs with an OpenSea plugin. Membership: customize the voting census by granting membership to individuals with a non-transferrable token plugin, to authorized wallets with a multisig plugin, or to token holders with an ERC-20 plugin. Anything else that extends the functionality of your DAO onchain. Plugins make your DAO modular by giving you the option to create custom logic, install the combination of plugins you need, and uninstall the ones you no longer need. They make it possible for you to adapt your DAO as its needs change without having to abandon the existing DAO and deploy a new one. Modularity through plugins makes it possible for your DAO to operate in a complex, ever-changing world and tap into the latest innovations and best practices. Let’s explore the Aragon OSx CLI, which makes it easier for developers to deploy and publish plugins. Aragon OSx CLI: making it easy to deploy and publish plugins is a terminal interface that makes it easy to build, deploy, and publish plugins on Aragon OSx. Aragon OSx CLI The CLI abstracts away the complexity of deploying and publishing a plugin, as well as provides better error handling so you can debug and solve problems faster. “The CLI enables you to build faster and safer, and not have to work with the protocol in its raw state. Before the CLI, to go from idea to plugin, there were a lot of things you needed to know about the protocol. This abstracts away all those steps.” — Aaron, Developer Experience Engineer Here’s what you can expect from the CLI: Faster development process The Aragon OSx CLI speeds up the development process and ensures you’re building a way that fits with the protocol. By using the commands, you can publish and deploy your plugin without having to dive into how OSx works under the hood. This creates a smoother builder experience overall, reducing errors, and making the process of building custom governance functionality for your DAO significantly faster!\\ More descriptive error messages There’s nothing more frustrating than a generic error message that doesn’t describe what you need to do to fix it. Aragon OSx CLI has descriptive error messages, so you can debug faster. Here’s an example of a more descriptive error message we added: When setting up the DAO’s subdomain (the__ __), the protocol expects the subdomain to be unique, all lowercase, and to not include any periods. If you submitted a subdomain like Aragon.plugin for your plugin, this would be invalid because it’s capitalized and has a period. Prior to deploying the CLI, the error message used to say “Invalid subdomain” without giving much additional guidance. Now, in the CLI, we added more validations and context to be more specific about the error so you can fix it quicker, such as: “Subdomain invalid: Your domain is capitalized and contains a period. Subdomains must be unique, all lowercase, and can't contain any symbols beyond "-".” dao.eth address Check out some of the commands you can use with the Aragon CLI: Deploy Plugin [ deploy ] Deploys a plugin to your network of choice. This is required before publishing it in the Aragon OSx protocol. Publish Plugin [ publish ] Publishes your plugin into the Plugin Registry so anyone can install it in their DAO. View Plugin’s Info [ info ] Allows you to see the information about your plugin after it’s been published to the Plugin Registry. Simulate transactions [ simulate ] The simulate option on the deploy and publish command will simulate the transaction for you using , so you can review the trace and debug easier where the error may be coming from without actually executing the transaction on-chain. This is coming soon, so stay tuned for it to be added! Tenderly Install a new plugin into a new DAO Create a new DAO and install a plugin into it. What’s next for OSx CLI We’ll be publishing the Osx CLI and getting feedback from builders to decide what to tackle next. Two updates likely on the horizon next are: Install a plugin into an existing DAO Create a repo with a basic plugin template Use the OSx CLI and subscribe to the to stay in the know on what’s coming up. here Developer Newsletter To illustrate the power of plugins and the possibility they unlock for on-chain governance, let’s explore one example of a governance design leveraging Aragon OSx plugins: Multichain Governance. Multichain Governance: a plugin making it possible to govern assets and permissions across chains The leverages the LayerZero protocol for cross-chain messaging and the zkSync Era rollup for low-cost and secure voting. The code is still undergoing audits, but you can already explore it . multichain governance plugin here This plugin enables DAOs to govern assets and permissions across EVM chains from one mainnet DAO smart contract. This is a major step forward for the governance of protocols deployed across chains. Here’s how governance in multichain DAOs will work from proposal to execution: Create a custom census with tokens across chains: Create a custom census using governance tokens across multiple chains using ’s Omnichain Fungible Token (OFT) standard. LayerZero Cast low-cost votes on zkSync: Once the census has been created, members will be able to vote, settling on at a fraction of the cost. zkSync Execute the action across chains simultaneously: After the vote, users can utilize the permission management system to execute the action programmed into the proposal on multiple chains simultaneously from your mainnet DAO. Aragon OSx The architecture is diagrammed here: The plugin and currently being audited. code is open-source Check out Aragon’s Developer Tools to start building custom DAOs and plugins today! Aragon’s has links to everything you need to get started, including the OSx CLI, a quickstart DAO plugin guide, a custom DAO front-end, and more. If you want to keep up with developments, to receive updates. developer tooling page join Aragon’s developer community If you want to use Multichain Governance or another custom-built on-chain governance design, inquire . here — Aragon builds the secure and modular Aragon OSx DAO framework and no-code Aragon App. Aragon deployed the first DAO framework in 2017, which has powered the creation of over 7500 DAOs and secured over $16b in value for leading projects like Lido, Decentraland, API3, Aavegotchi, and NFTX.