[Announcement] Wise Raises $12M To Accelerate Embedded Banking Partnerships

Wise, the leading embedded banking FinTech, that offers business banking via partnerships, announced today that it has closed a $12M Series A.

This funding round was led by e.ventures, with participation from Grishin Robotics, and with continued investment from seed investors – Base10 Partners and Tech Stars.

Six months after a $5.7M seed round, Wise raised the Series A funding to accelerate growth and partnerships across several verticals and to extend its breakthrough technology to support a fully-managed, first-of-its-kind embedded banking experience. Wise has raised $18M to date.

"We built banking so our partners don't have to," said Arjun Thyagarajan, Co-Founder and CEO at Wise. "By embedding banking, Wise unlocks deep product offerings and better customer experiences for our partners. e.ventures built a thesis on exactly this, and we agree 100%."

"Business banking has been broken for far too long. Poor user interfaces, payments delays, unnecessary fees, a lack of integrations, the list goes on and on," said Brendan Wales, Partner at e.ventures. "The team at Wise is bringing an Apple-like experience to the world of business banking with an embedded product that brings banking to where one’s business is managed."

In addition to this round, Wise has also signed several new partnerships, where leading B2B companies are able to seamlessly offer banking, within their product experience, greatly expanding the value to their business customers.

"In a world where more people are working remotely than ever before, it is important for RemoteTeam to provide its customers with a modern, instant payroll experience. Embedding banking solves a major pain point that makes RemoteTeam a standout offering in the payroll industry," says Sahin Boydas, CEO at RemoteTeam and a Wise partner.

"Embedded experiences drive product engagement through the roof! It is a win-win-win proposition for everyone involved – Wise, its partner, and the small business that lives inside the partner ecosystem," said Raghav Lal, President at Wise. Prior to joining Wise, Lal launched several successful co-branded partnerships at AMEX and VISA.

Before Wise, launching a banking offering could take months or in some cases, years. Now, SaaS B2B companies launch banking powered by Wise, with no-code and in just a few days – with the entire program managed and serviced by Wise.

"We’re thrilled by Wise’s continued progress developing strategic partnerships with large SaaS partners," added Rexhi Dollaku, Principal at Base10 Partners. "This funding will accelerate Wise’s product and go-to-market efforts, so that they can continue to redefine the business banking experience for many more real economy businesses."

About Wise

Founded in December 2018, Wise is a Techstars NYC company headquartered in San Mateo, CA. Wise offers modern businesses a seamless way to bank, pay, and get paid. Wise embeds its all-in-one business banking product via partnerships. For more information, visit wise.us.

About e.ventures

Founded in 1999, e.ventures is the first tech-enabled global venture capital firm and invests in consumer and software companies at their inflection points from early to growth stage. The firm is headquartered in San Francisco and Berlin with global partners in Beijing, Tokyo, and São Paulo. e.ventures has combined its extensive, truly global network with local experience and insight to partner with over 250 startups globally. Notable US investments include Segment, Sonos, Appfolio, AngiesList, TheRealReal, GoPuff, Shipt, NGINX, and Acorns.

About Base10

Base10 is a San Francisco-based early-stage venture firm investing in Automation for the Real Economy. Founded by Adeyemi Ajao and TJ Nahigian, the firm invests in technology companies that are bringing automation to sectors of the Real Economy, including industrial logistics, consumer logistics, restaurants, financial services, and sales & customer service. Portfolio companies include ThePillClub, Virtual Kitchen Company, Acquire, PopMenu, and others. Connect via base10.vc.

