[Announcement] XinFin Network EdTech Platform Is Now Accredited by Singapore's Ministry of Education

After being recognised by the US Education Blockchain Action Network, Blockdegree—an edTech platform powered by XinFin Fintech PTE Ltd—has received in-principle accreditation from SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG), a statutory body under Singapore's Ministry of Education.

Widening its repertoire of educational services, Blockdegree will now provide a curated list of free online course modules, covering topics of contemporary relevance, such as Blockchain, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and so on.

Engaging learners at multiple levels, there will be basic courses for non-tech professionals and advanced courses for engineering and computer science students, as well as developers.

In doing so, the platform is building a robust talent pipeline to help the industry meet its employment needs in the future.

Leveraging the XDC Network, learners at Blockdegree shall receive an immutable, blockchain-hosted digital certificate upon the completion of their course.

Although learners can access online course modules free of cost, to avail the certification, and to store it on the XinFin blockchain, they will incur a nominal cost of USD 9.99 as storage and transaction fee, payable using PayPal or the XDC coin.

According to Senior Lecturer Ms.Wan Wei, from Blockdegree, Says “the platform is aligned with Singapore’s SkillsFuture movement. Through our services, we encourage the people of Singapore to learn and experiment with future-ready skills like Blockchain, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and so on.

Once we have the regulatory approvals for the course material, learners will be able to utilise their SkillsFuture credits and grants from other programs on Blockdegree.

As such, the initiative is aimed to empower the nation’s people to prepare themselves for a post-COVID-19 digital economy.”

She further added, “We also invite educational institutions and government bodies to start using the platform to issue and store tamper-proof digital certificates using XinFin’s distributed ledger technology and associated solutions.”

Collaborating with qualified ACLP trainers and respected educational institutions, Blockdegree aims to develop over 20 courses in the near future, thus expanding the open learning framework on the XinFin network.

Mr. Alvin Chua—the founding president of the Institute of Blockchain and a member of the ISO-TC307 Blockchain & Distributed Ledger Technologies Technical Standards Committee—has been appointed as an Associate Adult Educator with XinFin and will be advising the curriculum in accordance with Singapore’s National Skills Framework.

About the SkillsFuture Singapore

Associated with the Future Economy Council (FEC), SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) is a statutory body under Singapore’s Ministry of Education, as well as a national movement aimed at empowering Singaporeans to realise their fullest potential in life.

Since its inception, the initiative has benefited over 285,000 of the nation’s working adults through the platform’s accredited classes and workshops.

Recently, SSG has launched the Education Industry Transformation Map which will provide guidance to professionalize and strengthen the capabilities of the Training and Adult Education (TAE) industry.

About Blockdegree.org

Powered by the XDC Network, Blockdegree is an edTech platform and a part of the XinFin Fintech PTE Ltd. It provides open-access online courses on Blockchain, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and so on.

Alongside this, the platform has a paid service under which it provides blockchain-based, tamper-proof digital certificates to its learners. At the time of writing, the platform has over 8000+ registered users.

Payments on Blockdegree can be made using XDC coins, which can be acquired through its liquid markets listed on CoinMarketCap.

Lastly, Blockdegree is recognised under the US Education Blockchain Action Network and SkillsFuture Singapore and invites ‘Campus Ambassadors’ to join the mission to bring better education to millions of students globally.

Click here to apply to become a Campus Ambassador.

