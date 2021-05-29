[ANN] Pitch.Tech - A Dottech Domains & Startup Grind Competition For Ideapreneurs

.Tech Domains, the leading new domain extension for the tech ecosystem, has launched Pitch.Tech, a pitch competition in partnership with Startup Grind, the world’s largest community of startups, founders, innovators, and creators, for idea-stage entrepreneurs to win $10,000 in equity-free funding and over $100,000 in startup benefits.

The virtual competition comes as innovation and digitization fueled by the COVID-19 crisis continues to surge across industries and power a startup boom, causing global VC funding to reach an all-time high in the first quarter of 2021 with $125B invested. With just over 3% of that global funding going to seed stage entrepreneurs, .Tech Domains and Startup Grind are coming together to provide a platform that empowers idea-stage entrepreneurs at the start of their journey while minimizing the common barriers and hurdles that are often present during the early stages of building a startup.

Following approval, applicants will be assigned a unique pitch.tech url to promote their ideas and receive votes. The top ideas will participate in cohort finals where Startup Grind chapter directors from Phoenix, Miami, Boston, Hollywood/West LA and New Haven will choose which finalists will proceed to the Grand Finals. The ultimate prize winner of Pitch.Tech will be chosen at the grand finale where finalists will participate in a virtual pitch battle presided over by a jury of industry experts and investors who will evaluate the ideas, validate the business models, and choose the winner based on various aspects such as the entrepreneur’s creativity, confidence and impact.

“We are proud to partner with Startup Grind on Pitch.Tech to support idea-stage entrepreneurs in bringing their innovations to life,” said Suman Das, Sr. Director of Brand Operations, .Tech Domains. “This virtual competition provides an opportunity for idea-stage entrepreneurs from all backgrounds to kickstart their startup journey and get access to resources and visibility that they need in the launch-phase.”

“Startup Grind’s mission has always been to help founders, entrepreneurs, and startups succeed, regardless of geographic location or socioeconomic circumstance,” said Derek Andersen, Co-founder & CEO, Startup Grind. “We are excited to partner with .Tech Domains to further our work supporting the startup community. Pitch.Tech is the perfect extension of our mission and presents a rare opportunity to support idea-stage entrepreneurs with the resources they need to take the first step towards launch.”

For more information on the competition and to apply, please visit: www.pitch.tech.

Also Featured In

Tags