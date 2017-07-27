Angular Essentials- Angular 2/ Angular 4 with TypeScript

Angular is an amazing JavaScript (TypeScript) framework which allows you to build small, medium or large Single-Page-Applications (SPAs). Since the code runs entirely in the browser, you can build user experiences which are way faster than traditional websites could ever be!

The skills required to build such SPAs are in extremely high demand since this kind of web app is very popular and allows you to build almost mobile-like, highly reactive user experiences. Indeed most modern web applications are built as SPAs today!

The BESTSELLING Angular course by Maximilian Schwarzmüller here on Udemy, you will get to know what the core features of Angular are which you need to learn.

Learning Angular never is a wrong choice and with this course, it’s more correct than it ever was before! This course gives you the fastest and most efficient way of diving into Angular. If you don’t want or can’t take my Complete Guide on Angular or you want to get a feeling for Angular before doing so, this course is for you! It’s also your #1 choice if you already know Angular but want to have resource for refreshing your basic Angular knowledge as fast as possible.

Whilst this course is much shorter, it gives you all the core insights into Angular you need. It focuses on the heart of Angular, the most important features Angular offers you and even shows you how to build a complete Angular app!

Telling by the length of the course, you might not believe it, but you’ll actually learn about all these topics:

What Angular is

What TypeScript is — including a super-efficient introduction to it

How to use the CLI to create Angular projects and manage them

How Angular apps start and work

Which role components play and how to use them

How to bind and pass data

How to debug your app

How to use other, 3rd party JS libraries in an Angular app

How to use directives

How you may manage application state with services

How to turn your SPA into an “illusionary” MPA with routing

How to handle user input with forms

How to send Http requests

How to build your project, optimize it and deploy it

Much more!

