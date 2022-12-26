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Anemoia and the Birth of New Words From Tumblr

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by History of the Web@webhistory

Know about web's history, and the incredible people that built it.

December 26th, 2022
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History of the Web@webhistory

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tech-stories#history-of-the-web#web#writer-john-koenig#anemoia#nostalgia#dictionary#web-history#good-company

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