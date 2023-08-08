AND AFTER

Too Long; Didn't Read “That was a mighty good toast, Jane,” said Mr. Hersheimmer, as he and his cousin were being driven back in the Rolls-Royce to the Ritz. “The one to the joint venture?” “No—the one to you. There isn’t another girl in the world who could have carried it through as you did. You were just wonderful!” Jane shook her head. “I don’t feel wonderful. At heart I’m just tired and lonesome—and longing for my own country.” “That brings me to something I wanted to say. I heard the Ambassador telling you his wife hoped you would come to them at the Embassy right away. That’s good enough, but I’ve got another plan. Jane—I want you to marry me! Don’t get scared and say no at once. You can’t love me right away, of course, that’s impossible. But I’ve loved you from the very moment I set eyes on your photo—and now I’ve seen you I’m simply crazy about you! If you’ll only marry me, I won’t worry you any—you shall take your own time. Maybe you’ll never come to love me, and if that’s the case I’ll manage to set you free. But I want the right to look after you, and take care of you.”