Analysis of 3 Months of Unread Email

What I’ve learned

I am reading unread email. I just hit the 3 months backward mark. There is still plenty of unhandled email from the last 3 months, but nothing that gmail counts as unread.

In that basket were a few emails that I clearly hadn’t read and made me flake. A tiny but important group.

As for the rest…

The largest group was event notifications. Don’t know how many I really hadn’t read and how many I read then marked unread. Of these zero were useful. In all cases, the event had passed, the event was already on my calendar, or both.

The second largest group was chapters of a sequential book or lessons. All of these were still worth reading and would have been better to read in order. I need a better way to receive these. Separate account. Auto filing. Something.

The third group was notifications from LinkedIn. None of these were useful. I don’t know if there is a way to limit LinkedIn to just send me the much smaller class of notifications that are useful. If not, I should create a filtering rule.

The fourth largest was the few projects that send me daily digests that I really want to read; but can’t keep up with. I should probably give up and either read them as I get them or file them away. Even if they are worth reading as they come out, they aren’t worth reading late.

The fifth largest group was an email I read, marked as unread with intent to take care of it that day, and somehow didn’t. This was a very small set, only one of which was very important. Probably should be boomeranging these instead.

That’s it.

Photo by Alex on Unsplash