Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    An Unexpected Dénouementby@agathachristie

    An Unexpected Dénouement

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    We were present the following morning at the examination of Jack Renauld. Short as the time had been, I was shocked at the change that had taken place in the young prisoner. His cheeks had fallen in, there were deep black circles round his eyes, and he looked haggard and distraught, as one who had wooed sleep in vain for several nights. He betrayed no emotion at seeing us. The prisoner and his counsel, Maître Grosíer, were accommodated with chairs. A formidable guard with resplendent sabre stood before the door. The patient greffier sat at his desk. The examination began. “Renauld,” began the magistrate, “do you deny that you were in Merlinville on the night of the crime?” Jack did not reply at once, then he said with a hesitancy of manner which was piteous: “I—I—told you that I was in Cherbourg.”
    featured image - An Unexpected Dénouement
    #detective-fiction-novel#books
    Agatha Christie HackerNoon profile picture

    @agathachristie

    Agatha Christie

    Receive Stories from @agathachristie

    react to story with heart
    Hacker Noon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    The Girl with the Anxious Eyes
    Published at Jul 22, 2023 by agathachristie #detective-fiction-novel
    Article Thumbnail
    THE SUBMARINE COAL-MINES
    Published at Aug 27, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    IN WHICH PHILEAS FOGG ENGAGES IN A DIRECT STRUGGLE WITH BAD FORTUNE
    Published at Aug 27, 2023 by julesverne #adventure-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    THE SEA MONSTER
    Published at Aug 27, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    The Shame of Judge Driscoll
    Published at Aug 27, 2023 by twain #novel
    Article Thumbnail
    Cyrus Harding and his companions slept like innocent marmots in the cave
    Published at Aug 27, 2023 by julesverne #adventure-fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa