An Understanding of Available Biometrics

@ brianwallace Brian Wallace Founder @ NowSourcing. Contributor @ Hackernoon, Advisor @GoogleSmallBiz, Podcaster, infographics

Biometric security is widely known as fingerprint, facial, retinal, and voice recognition systems using physical and behavioral markers to identify authorized users and detect imposters. The behavioral markers biometric tools are capable of identifying consist of data usage patterns (location and time), finger movements and gestures, how a phone is tilted when held, and how frequently the user checks their media accounts.

70% of Americans report they use biometrics because they are easy, and 46% say they feel more secure when securing their devices with biometric tools. In fact, 80% of Americans use biometric technology to unlock their mobile devices. 68% are iPhone users, 25% are Android users, 12% use biometrics to secure their laptops, and the remaining 11% use biometrics for the tablet devices.

Although biometric sensors are tougher to hack due to the high-skill and time needed, they are not perfect. Biometric sensors can be duped if a hacker fakes the system. For example, BKAV, a Vietnamese cybersecurity firm, cracked Apple’s Face ID - released in 2013 - by using a mask made with a 3D printer, silicone, and paper tape. Similar successful instances of tricking biometric sensors have occurred through use of photos, fabricated fingerprints, and even using family look-alikes.

Implementing measures to prevent hacking will not make your device invisible; however, will lower your chances. Most importantly, keep an eye on your device. Once you’ve unlocked your device, sticky fingers can swoop in and gain access. Biometrics can’t secure your phone if you leave it unlocked and unsupervised.

Additionally, consider using 2-step authentication. For example, require 2 physical identifiers to make your mobile device harder to spoof. Pair biometrics and a PIN or password for tighter security. It is also important to know the limits of your biometric resources. To what limits does your biometric tool actually secure?

Today, 57% of all apps feature a biometric login option, and 86% of Americans want to use biometric security to verify or authorize their payments across services such as Venmo, CashApp, Apple Pay, and more. With this, 42% won’t use a mobile banking app lacking features of biometric security.

Read more below to find out more information on biometric security and its many uses.

Tags