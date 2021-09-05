An SVOD Platform That Puts Creators and Consumers in Control - With DeFi

391 reads Vabble is a blockchain-powered subscription video on demand (SVOD) service that gives both creators and consumers total power over their user experience. Hollywood heavyweight John C. Hall, former Executive Vice President at Universal Pictures, has joined the team to back the project. Vabbles will be a media ecosystem founded on the idea of complete freedom of speech. It's also designed to give creators control over their work and the opportunity to profit directly from it. The platform will include an in-room video chat feature for participants, as well as community-based chat functionality. It will include integrated food delivery options including Just Eat, Uber Eats, and DoorDash.

For years now, DeFi's been a hot topic in the world of crypto. And that makes sense. Throughout 2020, it was DeFi that buoyed the entire crypto market and helped it withstand the effects of a global pandemic. But despite all the attention DeFi's gotten, it's far from the only game in town.

There are countless other use cases for cryptocurrencies and blockchain just waiting for their turn in the spotlight. And we here at Vabble believe that we're building something that's going to demonstrate exactly that. It's a blockchain-powered subscription video on demand (SVOD) service that gives both creators and consumers total power over their user experience.

But that's not all. Our platform aims to be a media ecosystem founded on the idea of complete freedom of speech. We won't censor or exclude content based on our own sensibilities. Instead, we aim to provide the tools and environment necessary to grow a true community of film lovers – who can connect with like-minded people to enjoy the content they love. Here's how we're doing it.

A New Kind of Media Experience

The heart of the Vabble platform is a media consumption experience unlike anything available today. It begins with exclusive content users won't be able to find elsewhere. We'll curate – but not filter – that content to provide subscribers with a unique collection of films, documentaries, and series to choose from. But that's where any similarities with existing SVOD providers end.

Our subscribers will have the option of creating invite-only co-watching experiences, to replicate the magic of the theater experience without leaving home. As part of that, the platform will include an in-room video chat feature for participants, as well as community-based chat functionality. The result is a unique shared viewing experience that can connect fans of the same content no matter where they are in the world.

And we didn't stop there. We're also including integrated food delivery options including Just Eat, Uber Eats, and DoorDash. It's like having a full-service concession stand available to every viewer, whenever they want something to eat while they watch – but without the overpriced candy and popcorn.

Rewarding Creators

Our platform is also designed to give creators control over their work and the opportunity to profit directly from it. This includes a built-in NFT marketplace that creators can use to auction off promotional materials related to their work, and that viewers can use to sell their content-related fan art.

We're also going to host on-platform live AMAs with content creators and the stars of their works, connecting them to their audiences in an unprecedented way. Fans can even use a built-in tipping functionality to show their appreciation to creators by sending them some of our platform's native token, $VAB. And to top it all off, our platform includes a content launchpad service, too.

The launchpad creates a go-to funding source to help creators get their works off the ground. It enables the Vabble audience to subsidize new content – creating an instant synergy between creators and consumers. In this way, viewers know they'll get the content they want, and creators know there's already a built-in audience for their work.

Hollywood Powerbrokers Backing Vabble

From the beginning, we've been confident that we're building a unique SVOD platform that can compete in the crowded media streaming market. And it turns out, we're not the only ones that think so. And we know this because we're working in concert with a Film and Advisory board made up of media industry experts who are helping to guide our development.

Most recently, the board welcomed Hollywood heavyweight John C. Hall to the team. He's the former Executive Vice President at Universal Pictures, and he's come aboard to offer us his expert guidance as we navigate the complex media rights and production environment. And John was even gracious enough to sit down for a lengthy interview to discuss how he sees Vabble growing into a true entertainment powerhouse.

Although the interview won't be released to the public for a while yet, we have been able to share a teaser with a select group of exclusive community members. And judging by their enthusiastic reactions to it, we're confident in saying that the wider Vabble community is in for a pleasant surprise in the coming weeks.

A Promising Start

And it's not just industry insiders that are embracing our vision for a new SVOD paradigm. Ordinary crypto enthusiasts are, too. And that's why we were able to pull off an IDO at the beginning of August that succeeded beyond what even we thought possible. Through the launch, we've already raised enough capital to ensure we'll be able to keep to an ambitious development roadmap.

As part of that roadmap, we expect to reach the Alpha testing phase of the platform by the end of this year. And we also expect that early access users will get to see the first Vabble-funded original project within that time frame as well. If all goes well, we should reach Beta status and see the launch of our revenue sharing system and NFT marketplace by the middle of 2022.

After that, it'll be off to the races. And we look forward to proving that it's possible to create an SVOD system that puts its subscribers and creators at its heart - and to build a true creative ecosystem unbound from censorship and centralized controls. We hope you'll join us on the journey. And if you do, maybe we can meet up for dinner and a movie sometime – your choice, of course.

