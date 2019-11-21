An Overview Of The Nocode Space

You might have heard the term “nocode” somewhere on the internet in the last few months. New nocode tools are constantly emerging and more and more people are starting to become nocode makers. In a previous post , I outlined my story of how I became serial maker by going “nocode”. Today I want to give you an overview of the nocode space, with a list of some of the nocode tools I use myself.

Nocode tools allow makers to build their own products without needing to learn how to code and/or hiring a developer and have actually been around for quite some time (Wordpress, Wix, Squarespace).

Recently however, new nocode tools are emerging that allow you to build a mobile app, webapp, marketplace, automations, chatbots, voice skills, games and much more! With this recent surge of amazing tools, everyone has the ability to turn their ideas into reality.

Building products has become so much easier and the barrier to entry has been lowered tremendously. Let’s take a quick look at some of my personal favorites in the nocode space.



Bubble is an incredible nocode tool that allows you to build complex web apps using a visual drag-and-drop editor. Once you get the hang of Bubble, the possibilities are almost endless. Even now I am sometimes baffled at how much time you save building something with Bubble, compared to coding yourself. Furthermore, Bubble has a great community that is always there to help.

Examples of what you can build: AirBnB for X app, online communities, social networks, SaaS applications and more!

Do you want to build a quick landing page for your MVP or collect emails for your upcoming launch? Carrd is a simple website builder that allows you to create one-page websites in no time. You can collect emails, integrate forms and even receive payments using Card. If you are looking for a fast and easy way to collect leads or create a landing page, Carrd is your tool.

Examples of what you can build: newsletter signup page, landing page, sales funnel.

Glide is a nocode tool that allows you build mobile apps (PWAs) that run in the browser using just a Google Sheet. Glide is currently one of my favourite nocode tools because it is just so easy to use and they are constantly adding new features.

Examples of what you can build: Directory App, Podcast App, To-Do list app and more!

Adalo is another great nocode tool that allows you to build mobile apps that you can also publish to the app store and google play store. You can create quite complex apps using Adalo and even integrate data from external APIs all without writing a single line of code!

Examples of what you can build: delivery app, events app, social network app and more!

Automation tools such as Zapier, Integromat and Parabola allow you to connect all kinds of services to one another, modify data and create incredibly powerful automations.

Examples of what you can build: Automatic social media posting, syncing data between two applications, automate daily tasks.

With voiceflow you can build and publish your own Alexa/Google voice skill! With an easy-to-use visual editor, as well as the ability to integrate external apis, making your own voice skill has become a lot easier.

Examples of what you can build: Jokes/Trivia skill, daily report skill, facts skill and more!

There are many more great nocode tools that I haven’t listed here such as Webflow, Airtable, Landbot, Manychat etc. For a full list of tools as well as nocode tutorials and templates to help you get started, you can head over to nocodehq.com

I’m looking forward to seeing what other tools will emerge and into what direction the nocode space will develop. I really advise everyone to at least have a go using nocode tools, even if you are a developer!

