An Open Letter to The Human Behind The Code by@marvin

This here, is dedicated to Kelvin (who, unfortunately, I did not get to go ziplining with), and all those like him. To the fallen engineers, may they rest in peace, wherever they are. It's the era of information, where developers adapt to new data from the 7 billion people on earth, is largely attributed to how well you adapt to the new data. The Developer's mental Day is an invitation to developers to talk about their well being well as well as code.
Marvin Hacker Noon profile picture

@marvin
Marvin

Software engineer. I write code and stay weird.

#mental-health#technology-and-mental-health#drugs#software-development#software-engineering#human-behind-the-code#open-letter#programming#web-monetization
