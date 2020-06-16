An Open Letter to My Invisible Employer
I have lived 6 years in this corporate life. I have spent my valuable energy, time and patience on you.
Have honed and perfected my skills to suit your needs, I am a multi-talented, diverse individual who strives for the best if not the perfect ;)
I will find you, search you and hunt you down.
Wish you would find me too?
Pretty please?
I have always had dreams about you, an employer that values me, my goals, ambitions and at the same time gets the best out in me.
I want to be compelled to work for you and to help you achieve your dreams through me.
Still searching, hoping to find you one day.
Is this a myth or will it ever be? Invisible Employer?
Do you exist ?
Sincerely,
Me
Subscribe to get your daily round-up of top tech stories!