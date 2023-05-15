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An Introduction to Server Side Template Injection Bugs

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byDavid Neal@neal

AppSec and other funny business

May 15th, 2023
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David Neal

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David Neal@neal

AppSec and other funny business

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TOPICS

cybersecurity#cybersecurity#web-security#devops-security#appsec#cyber-threats#cyber-security-awareness#server-side#security

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