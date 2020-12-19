An Introduction to Mixed Realities: HoloLens 2 Podcast

In this special episode of our Hacker Noon podcast, Hacker Noon CEO David Smooke and I talk to Greg Sullivan, the Director of Mixed Reality at Microsoft. Greg is a Microsoft veteran, having worked at the company for over 30 years.

Greg was kind enough to give us a HoloLens 2 demo virtually via a Zoom call and talk to us about the intricacies of the device.

We also spoke about HoloLens 2 applications and what industries are already seeing huge benefits, such as the space industry and manufacturing industries.

People who are interested in mixed reality, augmented reality, or virtual reality should definitely watch this one from start to finish:

