An Introduction to JavaScript Functions For Beginners

A function is a set of statements that perform a specific task. It is one of the fundamental building blocks of JavaScript. In this article, I aim to cover JavaScript functions in a beginner-friendly manner. This is in no way the most detailed or exhaustive documentation of JavaScript functions. The type of articles that I will refrain from writing because people are traditionally hesitant to read long boring articles. But this is instead an attempt to cover everything important in a neat and beginner-friendly manner. Wish me luck!