An Interview With CircleCI CTO Rob Zuber

Continuous integration (CI) of code is now a fundamental part of developer’s workflows, with a handful of tool names familiar occurrences on the CI path. Whilst it has existed since 2011, in the past year or two I have seen increasing mention and usage of CircleCI and its different approach to CI from the open source stalwarts such as Jenkins and Travis. CircleCI took a typical SaaS product approach, but one that differed from preexisting options, allowing you to push code and let a service take care of all the configuration needed.

I interviewed current CTO Rob Zuber, who joined CircleCI as part of an acquisition, about their new version 2.0 platform, handling 100,000 regular users, and how you run racks of Macs for iOS builds.

Originally published at dzone.com.