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An Explainer on Why Stablecoins are a Better System for Money

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byJoshua Lelito@joshualelito

December 2nd, 2022
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web3#stablecoins#cryptocurrency#cryptocurrency-investment#altcoins#dogecoin#tether-stablecoin#usd-coin#digital-payments

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