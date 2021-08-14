An Essential Guide to Configuring tsconfig.json: TypeScript Strict Options

\\\nThis post is part of series of posts about TypeScript called ***Grokking TypeScript***. It will guide you from scratch to writing full TypeScript applications on Back End and Front End. The series is available as a **[PDF eBook](https://kowalevski.com/grokking-typescript)**[ for ](https://kowalevski.com/grokking-typescript)**[free](https://kowalevski.com/grokking-typescript)**[ to ](https://kowalevski.com/grokking-typescript)**[everyone](https://kowalevski.com/grokking-typescript)**.\n\n\\\nTypeScript is not just a superset of JavaScript with static types. It is also a quite configurable tool that can be used for different types of projects. One parameter or group of parameters that can be configured is **strict**.\n\n\\\nIf you are not familiar with strict mode and why you should use it for a new project then check out the post [What Is Strict Mode In TypeScript, Why And When You Should Use It?](https://kowalevski.com/blog/article/what-is-strict-mode-in-typescript-and-why-and-when-you-should-use-it)\n\n\\\nIn this post, I focus more on a practical side of this topic.\n\n\\\nTypeScript's strict mode parameter can be configurated as several individual parameters for each specific case of type checking. So, basically, if you set the parameter **strict** to *true* in **tsconfig.json**\n\n\\-- it means that all these strict options are set to *true*.\n\n\\\n**List of strict options:**\n\n\\\n* useUnknownInCatchVariables (new)\n* noImplicitAny\n* strictNullChecks\n* strictFunctionTypes\n* strictBindCallApply\n* strictPropertyInitialization\n* noImplicitThis\n* alwaysStrict\n\n \\\n\nLet's explore each strict option in practice.\n\n## TypeScript Strict Options in tsconfig.json: useUnknownInCatchVariables\n\n\\\nThis option was introduced in [TypeScript 4.4](https://devblogs.microsoft.com/typescript/announcing-typescript-4-4-beta/#use-unknown-catch-variables).\n\n\\\nThe problem is that when we use the construction ‘**try catch’** the type of variable **error** in *catch* is **any**:\n\n\\\n ![Screenshot of an example in VSCode 1](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckrpa-5-mi-900120-as-6-d-26-x-9-blc.jpg)\n\nIt increases the potential risk of errors and application malfunction. The option **useUnknownInCatchVariables** solves this problem.\n\n\\\nIf you set option **useUnknownInCatchVariables** to `true` then variable **error** in every **try catch** in your code base will have type `unknown`:\n\n\\\n```json\n{\n "compilerOptions": {\n // ...\n "useUnknownInCatchVariables": true\n }\n}\n```\n\n\\\n ![Screenshot of an example in VSCode 2](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckrpag-8-ec-00160-as-689-g-74-rxk.jpg)\n\n\\\nYou can also use type **Error** for error variable:\n\n\\\n```ts\ntry {\n\t// some code\n}\ncatch (e) {\n if (e instanceof Error) {\n console.error(e.message);\n }\n}\n```\n\n## TypeScript Strict options in tsconfig.json: noImplicitAny\n\n\\\nLet's start with option **noImplicitAny**.\n\n\\\nIn the **main.ts** file (or whatever file you want) let's create a simple function:\n\n\\\n```typescript\nfunction printData(data) {\n console.log(data);\n}\n```\n\n\\\nIf you run `tsc` command you will see that TypeScript successfully compiles the code because there is no error.\n\n\\\nNow, set the options in configuration file **tsconfig.json** in your project:\n\n\\\n```json\n{\n "compilerOptions": {\n "noImplicitAny": true\n }\n}\n```\n\n\\\nIf you're writing your code is in an editor like [Visual Studio Code](https://kowalevski.com/notes/Visual-Studio-Code) or some IDE you probably already see that something is wrong with parameter **data** in the function. Let's run TypeScript compiler `tsc` and see what it will tell us.\n\n\\\nTypeScript compiler will print something like this:\n\n\\\n```bash\nerror TS7006: Parameter 'data' implicitly has an 'any' type.\n\n4 function printData(data) {\n ~~~~\nFound 1 error.\n```\n\n\\\nSo, if you set the option **noImplicitAny** to `true`, TypeScript won't allow us to write functions with parameters without types of parameters. The thing is that TypeScript doesn't know what type of the parameter **data** is and it doesn't *infer* because there is no information in the code about that value should be there.\n\n\\\nYou need to set some type to avoid this TypeScript error. For example, I'll specify type **string** for the data:\n\n\\\n```ts\nfunction printData(data: string) {\n console.log(data);\n}\n```\n\n\\\nAlso, if your parameter is not required, you can specify the default value of the parameter. Here is the thing: if you set the default value of the parameter then you won't need to specify the type. In that case, TypeScript will understand what type of the parameter is by *Type inference*.\n\n\\\nAn example. The default value of the parameter is empty **string** so type of the parameter is **string**:\n\n\\\n```ts\nfunction printData(data = "") {\n console.log(data);\n}\n```\n\n### TypeScript Strict options in tsconfig.json: Why Should noImplicitAny Be Enabled?\n\n\\\nBy setting the option **noImplicitAny** to `true`, TypeScript forces you to write safer code. How?\n\n\\\nThe problem with ignorance of the type of the parameter is that you can manipulate the value in the code by methods that can't work with this value. For example, inside the function **printData** you can use method **.toLowerCase** that works with type **string**.\n\n\\\nYour colleague (or even you!) can use the function **printData** somewhere in the future. Because you don't know what the type of the parameter **data** is, you probably can put the number value to this parameter.\n\n\\\n```ts\nfunction printData(data) {\n console.log(data.toLowerCase());\n}\n\nasync function main() {\n printData(10);\n}\n\nmain();\n```\n\n\\\nThe code above will successfully be compiled by `tsc` because there are no errors from the TypeScript perspective. But when you will run the program in the [Web browser](https://kowalevski.com/notes/Web-browser) or by [Node](https://kowalevski.com/notes/Node) as in our case, you will see that program falls:\n\n\\\n```bash\nnode dist/main.js\n/ts-node-sample/dist/main.js:13\n console.log(data.toLowerCase());\n ^\nTypeError: data.toLowerCase is not a function\n```\n\n\\\nYou can avoid this error before executing the code by specifying the type of the parameter. The TypeScript's option **noImplicitAny** won't allow you to escape from specifying the type in the new code.\n\n## TypeScript Strict options in tsconfig.json: strictNullChecks\n\n\\\n> Source code of this example is available on [GitHub](https://github.com/kowalevski/ts-node-sample/tree/strict-options-strict-null-checks)\n\n\\\nThis parameter obligates us to make a check of the variable existing. For example, let's say we have an array of some object. This data is available in a code of app from JSON file:\n\n\\\n**src/inventory.json**\n\n\\\n```json\n[\n {\n "id": "1",\n "name": "sword",\n "level": "10",\n "icon": "🗡"\n },\n {\n "id": "2",\n "name": "bow",\n "level": "7",\n "icon": "🏹"\n },\n {\n "id": "3",\n "name": "shield",\n "level": "5",\n "icon": "🛡"\n }\n]\n```\n\n\\\nIn some modules, we have a code where this JSON file is imported and used as a database. The app is simple: it asks the user to type the name of the item from inventory and then if this item exists the program will print information about it.\n\n\\\n**src/main.ts**\n\n\\\n```typescript\nimport { createQuestioner } from "./createQuestioner";\nimport { greeting } from "./greeting";\n\nimport inventory from "./inventory.json";\n\nasync function main() {\n try {\n const questioner = createQuestioner();\n const username = await questioner.ask("Type your username: ");\n\n greeting(username);\n\n const itemName = await questioner.ask(\n "Type the name of the inventory item: "\n );\n\n const foundItem = inventory.find((item) => item.name === itemName);\n\n console.log(\n `You've chosen an item: ${foundItem.icon} ${foundItem.name} (lvl ${foundItem.level})`\n );\n\n questioner.finishUp();\n } catch (e) {\n console.error(e);\n }\n}\n\nmain();\n```\n\n\\\nIf you run this program by `npm run dev`, type any name and one of three item's names (sword, bow, shield) the program will run as it should. The problems begin when you type the name of the item that *does not exist* in the inventory. If you try this, you'll see something like this:\n\n\\\n```bash\n❯ npm run dev\n\n> tsc-intro@1.0.0 dev\n> tsc && node dist/main.js\n\nType your username: max\nHello, @max!\nType the name of the inventory item: spear\nTypeError: Cannot read property 'icon' of undefine\n```\n\n\\\nAll we need to do to fix this problem is to add the code that checks the variable existing before using it for printing the result. But the point is that [TypeScript](https://kowalevski.com/notes/TypeScript) should highlight that we need to fix the potential problem. To do it just set option **strictNullChecks** to *true*:\n\n\\\n**tsconfig.json**\n\n\\\n```json\n{\n "compilerOptions": {\n \t// ...\n "strictNullChecks": true\n }\n}\n```\n\n\\\nNow, let's run `npm run dev` and see that happens:\n\n\\\n```bash\nsrc/main.ts:20:33 - error TS2532: Object is possibly 'undefined'.\n\n20 `You've chosen an item: ${foundItem.icon} ${foundItem.name} (lvl ${foundItem.level})`\n ~~~~~~~~~\n\nsrc/main.ts:20:51 - error TS2532: Object is possibly 'undefined'.\n\n20 `You've chosen an item: ${foundItem.icon} ${foundItem.name} (lvl ${foundItem.level})`\n ~~~~~~~~~\n\nsrc/main.ts:20:74 - error TS2532: Object is possibly 'undefined'.\n\n20 `You've chosen an item: ${foundItem.icon} ${foundItem.name} (lvl ${foundItem.level})`\n ~~~~~~~~~\n\nFound 3 errors\n```\n\n\\\nGreat! Now we have information about where the problem is. Just add checking the variable **foundItem**:\n\n\\\n```ts\nasync function main() {\n try {\n const questioner = createQuestioner();\n const username = await questioner.ask("Type your username: ");\n\n greeting(username);\n\n const itemName = await questioner.ask(\n "Type the name of the inventory item: "\n );\n\n const foundItem = inventory.find((item) => item.name === itemName);\n\n if (!foundItem) {\n\t console.log(`There is no item with name '${itemName}' in the inventory.`);\n questioner.finishUp();\n return;\n }\n\n console.log(\n `You've chosen an item: ${foundItem.icon} ${foundItem.name} (lvl ${foundItem.level})`\n );\n\n questioner.finishUp();\n } catch (e) {\n console.error(e);\n }\n}\n```\n\n### TypeScript Strict options in tsconfig.json: strictNullChecks and Exclamation mark\n\n\\\nYou can also use "!" in such a case when **you are sure** that found item or element exists. Let's see an example:\n\n\\\n```typescript\nasync function main() {\n try {\n const questioner = createQuestioner();\n const username = await questioner.ask("Type your username: ");\n\n greeting(username);\n\n const listOfItems = inventory\n .map(\n (item) => `${item.id}) ${item.icon} ${item.name} (lvl ${item.level})`\n )\n .join("\\n");\n\n const option = await questioner.ask(\n `\\n${listOfItems}\\n\\nChoose the item (type the number): `\n );\n\n const itemsIds = inventory.map((item) => item.id);\n\n if (!itemsIds.includes(option)) {\n console.log(`There is no item with option number ${option}.`);\n questioner.finishUp();\n return;\n }\n\n const foundItem = inventory.find((item) => item.id === option);\n\n console.log(\n `You've chosen an item: ${foundItem.icon} ${foundItem.name} (lvl ${foundItem.level})`\n );\n\n questioner.finishUp();\n } catch (e) {\n console.error(e);\n }\n}\n```\n\n\\\nIn this case, a user is not typing the name of the inventory item but type an option number offered by the app. Because the code checks that the user typed option number that surely exists (the line `if (!itemsIds.includes(option)) {`) we don't need to manually check that variable **foundItem** has data inside. But TypeScript will tell us that we need to check this variable because *Object is possibly 'undefined'*. To avoid this highlight we can use **exclamation marks**:\n\n\\\n```yaml\nconsole.log(\n `You've chosen an item: ${foundItem!.icon} ${foundItem!.name} (lvl ${\n\tfoundItem!.level\n })`\n);\n```\n\n\\\nIt tells TypeScript that we are totally sure that **foundItem** is not undefined or null. After that you can run the app it will work correctly.\n\n\\\n*I recommend to not use **exclamation mark** very often because it can expand the count of potential mistakes in the future. Use it only in case when **you are totally sure** that some data exists.*\n\n## TypeScript Strict options in tsconfig.json: strictBindCallApply\n\n\\\n> Source code of this example is available on [GitHub](https://github.com/kowalevski/ts-node-sample/tree/strict-options-strict-bind-call-apply)\n\n\\\nThe next option is not so useful nowadays since we don't need to use **bind()** and related methods much often in modern JavaScript. But anyway, if you need to use bind(), call(), or apply() then this option might be useful for you.\n\n\\\nThe example is unusual but you may come across this in existing projects with an old version of ECMAScript (where arrow functions are not available or their support is disabled for some reason). This function creates an object of a non-player character. You can start the dialog with this character (in our example it starts automatically after running the app) but the character is busy right now so it answers later (after 2 sec):\n\n\\\n```typescript\nimport { Questioner } from "./createQuestioner";\n\nexport function createMerchant(name: string, questioner: Questioner) {\n async function greeting(caller: { name: string; level: number }) {\n console.log("\\nDid you complete the quest? \\n 1) yes \\n 2) no");\n const answer = await questioner.ask("\\nYour answer: ");\n\n if (answer === "1") {\n console.log(`\\nExcellent! Now your level is: ${caller.level + 1}`);\n } else {\n console.log("\\nSee ya later");\n }\n\n questioner.finishUp();\n }\n\n const character = {\n name,\n startDialog: function (caller: { name: string; level: string }) {\n console.log("[This character is busy now]");\n setTimeout(greeting.bind(this, caller), 2000);\n },\n };\n\n return character;\n}\n```\n\n\\\nLet's create a merchant in the **main** module:\n\n\\\n```typescript\nimport { createQuestioner } from "./createQuestioner";\nimport { greeting } from "./greeting";\nimport { createMerchant } from "./merchant";\n\nasync function main() {\n try {\n const questioner = createQuestioner();\n const username = await questioner.ask("Type your username: ");\n const level = await questioner.ask("Type your level: ");\n\n greeting(username);\n\n const merchant = createMerchant("Trader", questioner);\n\n merchant.startDialog({ name: username, level });\n } catch (e) {\n console.error(e);\n }\n}\n\nmain();\n```\n\n\\\nNow, if you run the program and type your name and level (for example, 10) and then answer "yes" in dialog (type "1") when you see something goes wrong with your level:\n\n\\\n```bash\nExcellent! Now your level is: 10\n```\n\n\\\nA typical problem with `string` and `number` values in [JavaScript](https://kowalevski.com/notes/JavaScript). Notice that in **createMerchant** in method **startDialog** a parameter *level* has type `string` but in function **greeting** the parameter *caller* has field *level* with type `number`. But we don't have any type checking errors after running **tsc**.\n\n\\\nWe should tell TypeScript to check parameters of function that called by **bind()** (call(), apply()). This is what option **strictBindCallApply** is for.\n\n\\\n**tsconfig.json**\n\n\\\n```json\n{\n "compilerOptions": {\n\t// ...\n "strictBindCallApply": true\n }\n}\n```\n\n\\\nNow, if you run the program you will see that TypeScript highlights the problem with different types of field *level* in function **createMerchant**:\n\n\\\n```bash\nsrc/merchant.ts:21:38 - error TS2769: No overload matches this call.\n...\n21 setTimeout(greeting.bind(this, caller), 2000);\n ~~~~~~\nFound 1 error.\n```\n\n## TypeScript Strict options in tsconfig.json: strictFunctionTypes\n\n\\\nThis option is intended for quite specific cases. If this option was set to *true* then TypeScript will not allow you to use a function in a case when types of parameters of this function are not the same as parameter's types in specified *type*.\n\n\\\nAn example:\n\n\\\n```typescript\ntype loggerFn = (id: number | string) => void;\n\nconst logTransaction: loggerFn = (id: string) => {\n console.log(`[${new Date().toDateString()}] ${id.trim()}`);\n};\n\nlogTransaction(transactionId);\n```\n\n\\\nIn this case, if options are enabled, **tsc** will return an error message after running:\n\n\\\n```bash\nsrc/main.ts:11:11 - error TS2322: Type '(id: string) => void' is not assignable to type 'loggerFn'.\n Types of parameters 'id' and 'id' are incompatible.\n Type 'string | number' is not assignable to type 'string'.\n Type 'number' is not assignable to type 'string'.\n\n11 const logTransaction: loggerFn = (id: string) => {\n ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~\nFound 1 error\n```\n\n\\\nTheoretically, in this case you could specify the parameter **id** as a number and call function **logTransaction** like that: `logTransaction(parseInt(transactionId))`.\n\n\\\nBut still, you will have a type-checking error because you cannot use method **trim()** for a number value. Anyway, is good to know what specific options are needed if you enabled **strict mode** in your project.\n\n## TypeScript Strict options in tsconfig.json: noImplicitThis\n\nYou might know that [JavaScript](https://kowalevski.com/notes/JavaScript) has a quite important nuance with the variable "this". Let's say, you have a method that prints a value of an object's field. If you wrote this method as *function declaration* then will lose "this" of an object where the method is specified. I would say that it's one of the famous "features" of [JavaScript](https://kowalevski.com/notes/JavaScript) and Internet has tons of materials about this.\n\n\\\nHere is an example:\n\n\\\n```typescript\nconst createCharacter = (name: string, level: number) => {\n return {\n\tlabel: `[${level} lvl] ${name}`,\n\tinfo(prefix: string) {\n\t return function () {\n\t\tconsole.log(`${prefix}: ${this.label}`);\n\t };\n\t}\n };\n};\n\nconst ranger = createCharacter("Ranger", 77);\nconst printRangerInfo = ranger.info("Neutral");\n\nprintRangerInfo();\n```\n\n\\\nAfter running `npm run dev` you will see that it throws an error:\n\n\\\n```bash\nTypeError: Cannot read property 'label' of undefined\n```\n\n\\\nNow, let's set option **noImplicitThis** in the configuration file:\n\n\\\n```json\n{\n "compilerOptions": {\n // ...\n "noImplicitThis": true\n }\n}\n```\n\n\\\nAfter that [TypeScript](https://kowalevski.com/notes/TypeScript) will highlight an error in the code:\n\n\\\n```bash\nerror TS2683: 'this' implicitly has type 'any' because it does not have a type annotation.\n14 console.log(`${prefix}: ${this.label}`);\n ~~~~\n```\n\n```bash\n13 return function () {\n\t\t\t\t\t~~~~~~~~\nAn outer value of 'this' is shadowed by this container.\nFound 1 error\n```\n\n\\\nBy doing so we can fix the problem before running an application. One of solution, in this case, is using an arrow function:\n\n\\\n```typescript\nconst createCharacter = (name: string, level: number) => {\n return {\n\tlabel: `[${level} lvl] ${name}`,\n\tinfo(prefix: string) {\n\t return () => {\n\t\tconsole.log(`${prefix}: ${this.label}`);\n\t };\n\t},\n };\n};\n```\n\n\\\nWhen you change the nested function to arrow one [TypeScript](https://kowalevski.com/notes/TypeScript) will stop highlight this line as an error. After running `npm run dev` you will see that the program works correctly.\n\n## TypeScript Strict options in tsconfig.json: strictPropertyInitialization\n\nThe next option is directly related to classes in [JavaScript](https://kowalevski.com/notes/JavaScript) and [TypeScript](https://kowalevski.com/notes/TypeScript). In TypeScript, you can specify the properties of the class and also their types. Here is an example.\n\nLet's say we have a special class for game characters:\n\n\\\n```typescript\nexport class Character {\n name: string;\n level: string;\n\n constructor() {}\n\n greeting(callerName: string) {\n console.log(`[${this.level}] ${this.name}: Hello, ${callerName}!`);\n }\n}\n```\n\n\\\nNow, in the **main** module we create a character's object. The character should greetings the player:\n\n\\\n```ts\nasync function main() {\n try {\n const questioner = createQuestioner();\n const name = await questioner.ask("Type your first name: ");\n\n const traveler = new Character();\n\n traveler.greeting(name);\n\n questioner.finishUp();\n } catch (e) {\n console.error(e);\n }\n}\n```\n\n\\\nIf you run this small example, you will see:\n\n\\\n```bash\nType your first name: Max\n[undefined] undefined: Hello, Max!\n```\n\n\\\nI guess we didn't give a name to the traveler!\n\n\\\nOkay, we made a mistake in the code. It's not a big deal. The real problem is that [TypeScript](https://kowalevski.com/notes/TypeScript) didn't say anything about it! Notice that `constructor` of class **Character** is empty.\n\n\\\nBut also there is no highlighted error or warning. We don't have a specific syntax like `required name: string` in TypeScript to declare that properties *name* and *level* are required for initialization in the class **Character**. However, we can enable option **strictPropertyInitialization** and after that [TypeScript](https://kowalevski.com/notes/TypeScript) compiler will tell us that we didn't initialize properties name and level in the constructor method of class Character.\n\n\\\nAn option **strictPropertyInitialization** can be enabled only if option **strictNullChecks** is enabled too.\n\n\\\n```json\n{\n "compilerOptions": {\n // ...\n\t"strictNullChecks": true,\n "strictPropertyInitialization": true\n }\n}\n```\n\n\\\nAnd after that we run `tsc` and see:\n\n\\\n```bash\nerror TS2564: Property 'name' has no initializer and is not definitely assigned in the constructor.\n\n2 name: string;\n ~~~~\n```\n\n```bash\nsrc/Character.ts:3:3 - error TS2564: Property 'level' has no initializer and is not definitely assigned in the constructor.\n\n3 level: string;\n ~~~~~\n\nFound 2 errors.\n```\n\n\\\nThis is exactly what we need. Now, let's fix the problem:\n\n\\\n```typescript\nexport class Character {\n // Class Property Inference from Constructors\n // since version 4.0 TypeScript can “take" types of properties from a constructor\n // so we don't need to specify types of properties 'name' and 'level' here\n name;\n level;\n\n constructor(name: string, level: number) {\n this.name = name;\n this.level = level;\n }\n\n greeting(callerName: string) {\n console.log(`[${this.level}] ${this.name}: Hello, ${callerName}!`);\n }\n}\n```\n\n\\\n**Don't forget to give a name for the traveler in main module!**\n\n## TypeScript Strict options in tsconfig.json: alwaysStrict\n\nIf you set the option **alwaysStrict** to `true` then [TypeScript](https://kowalevski.com/notes/TypeScript) will parse your code in [ECMAScript](https://kowalevski.com/notes/ECMAScript) Strict mode and put "use strict" in each source file. If you are not familiar with [ECMAScript](https://kowalevski.com/notes/ECMAScript) Strict mode then check out [article on MDN](https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Strict_mode) about it.\n\n## Conclusions\n\nWhen you have already learned what errors can be prevented by TypeScript's strict options you may exclaim "It can be fixed by a few lines of code. Just add a checking of variable's existing before print it. What's the big deal?" and you'll be right.\n\n\\\nBut, it's just a synthetic example to demonstrate the problem that can be solved by strict options. In reality, it could be one small part of a huge project with hundreds of files and thousands of lines of code. You cannot keep track of everything and you shouldn't.\n\n\\\nYou also can make a typo or forget about doing a check because you can't concentrate after last night's party. It can also happen to your new colleague who hasn't completely figured out the codebase yet.

The point is to delegate solving errors that are related to types of variables to tools like TypeScript.