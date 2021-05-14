Among Us Coming to PS4 and Xbox One

Last year saw the meteoric rise of the game, Among Us; everybody from Jimmy Fallon to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined in on the hype. Not to mention the two awards it won at the 2020 Game Awards, in the Best Mobile Game and Best Multiplayer Game categories.

InnerSloth, the studio behind Among Us, hopes to continue their upward trend by releasing the game on Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

Among Us is a deception-based game where there is a killer or killers (known as imposters) amongst the crew. By walking around the map, having emergency meetings, and using social deductions, the crewmates must figure out who is who and get rid of the imposters before it is too late. Currently, the max amount of players is 10 although the studio is planning to have 15-player lobbies.

Among Us Xbox Details

Victoria Tran, InnerSloth’s community director, made a post on Xbox Wire detailing the things we can expect when the game eventually heads over to Xbox consoles. Among Us will be available on the Xbox One, along with the Xbox Series X/S, and will also be included in Xbox Game Pass. Tran goes on to say that the game will include the Airship map, the most recent map added to Among Us.

Among Us PS4 and PS5 Inbound

But Among Us isn’t just headed to Xbox consoles. In a post on the PlayStation Blog, Tran also announced Among Us is headed towards Sony consoles as well. Among Us will be available on PS4 and 5, and will include all of the released maps.

Among Us Release Date Details on Xbox and PlayStation

Currently, we don’t know the exact date of when Among Us will release on Xbox and PlayStation platforms. From both of the community posts that Tran wrote, we know it will be released later this year. But if you’re itching to play it on a console, it’s available on the Nintendo Switch now.

Among Us took the world by storm, and it looks like they’re not slowing down. The promise of bigger lobbies, more updates, and Xbox and PlayStation releases give a glimpse to the bright future for the deception-based game.

