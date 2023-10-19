Search icon
    Amazon Does Whatever It Likes Without Consequenceby@linakhantakesamazon
    130 reads

    Amazon Does Whatever It Likes Without Consequence

    by Lina Khan (Finally) Sues AmazonOctober 19th, 2023
    Amazon's monopoly power is evident through its ability to degrade search results, shopping experiences, and raise prices for seller services without losing significant business. These actions provide direct evidence of Amazon's dominance, further corroborated by its alleged unlawful conduct in both markets.

    featured image - Amazon Does Whatever It Likes Without Consequence
    Breathtaking photograph of Jeff Bezos wearing shades and looking smug. award-winning, professional, highly detailed. Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    Lina Khan (Finally) Sues Amazon HackerNoon profile picture

    FTC v. Amazon Court Filing, retrieved on Sep 26, 2023, is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is part 29 of 80.

    D. Direct Evidence Further Demonstrates Amazon's Monopoly Power

    228. Direct evidence demonstrates that Amazon has monopoly power. Amazon's ability to profitably do the following without losing sufficient business to change its behavior illustrates its monopoly power: (a) degrade the quality of its shopper-facing search results and (redacted) (b) degrade the quality of the shopping experience on Amazon by (redacted) and (c) raise the prices it charges sellers to access the full suite of Amazon’s marketplace seller services and fulfillment services. In addition, Amazon’s unlawful conduct is further direct evidence confirming Amazon’s monopoly power in both markets.



    Continue Reading Here.

    About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings.


    This court case 2:23-cv-01495 retrieved on October 2, 2023, from ftc.gov is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction.


    #ftc-v.-amazon #antitrust #monopoly #amazon-monopoly #lina-khan-v-amazon #amazon-marketplace-monopoly #amazon-antitrust-trial #amazon-lawsuit-details

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

