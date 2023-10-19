Amazon Does Whatever It Likes Without Consequence

FTC v. Amazon Court Filing, retrieved on Sep 26, 2023, is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is part 29 of 80.

D. Direct Evidence Further Demonstrates Amazon's Monopoly Power

228. Direct evidence demonstrates that Amazon has monopoly power. Amazon's ability to profitably do the following without losing sufficient business to change its behavior illustrates its monopoly power: (a) degrade the quality of its shopper-facing search results and (redacted) (b) degrade the quality of the shopping experience on Amazon by (redacted) and (c) raise the prices it charges sellers to access the full suite of Amazon’s marketplace seller services and fulfillment services. In addition, Amazon’s unlawful conduct is further direct evidence confirming Amazon’s monopoly power in both markets.









