All You Need To Know About HTML Forms

Introduction

Forms are ways of providing information, and so is an HTML form, but rather on a web page, using a browser. As much as a normal paper form contains fields to fill in your details, and after that, you can submit to someone in charge, so HTML forms also provide HTML Form Inputs which serve as fields that allow you to fill in your data and submit to the server for some processing and back to the person-in-charge (the developer).

The above things are however not new to a web developer, as millions of forms are being filled on websites daily. But whether you are new to the game or a professional. This tutorial tells all that you need to know about HTML Forms, including HTML form action, form methods, HTML form encoding types, and form processing.

Let's dive into the details!

HTML Form Action

HTML Form actions point to where the form should be submitted. This is done with the

action

attribute. The value of the action attribute is typically a URL to an external or internal page.

Example

< form action = "https://example.com" method = "GET" > ... </ form >

HTML Form Methods

Form methods tell the browser to send the users' data, and in other ways tells the server how to process the provided information by your user. This is possible in HTML form by using the

method

"GET"

"POST"

The GET Method

attribute. This attribute can either beordepending on the purpose of the form.

The

GET

?

key=value

/?username=Bob

method tells the browser to include all the form data in the URL after submitting. Each piece of data appears by sending the URL in the action attribute, followed byfollowed by. This method should be used for processing less-sensitive data, such as name search or getting content per user (), and should not be used for processing sensitive information such as passwords. We will discuss a method suitable for processing sensitive data in the next section. Let's use a live example.

Example: GET Method

< form method = "GET" action = "search.php" > < input type = "search" name = "key" /> < input type = "submit" value = "Search" name = "submit" /> </ form >

When this form is submitted, the processed URL will result in something like

/search.php?key=hello&submit=Search

key=value

. You can see that all users' information is displayed on the URL in the format of. The example stands as a good reason for you to know why it is bad and not advisable to include sensitive information on a GET form. Let's look into a bad way of using GET method.

Note

The key is the value provided in the attribute of each form field, therefore the name attribute is important in HTML form processing.

Wrong Example: POST Method

Take a look at the example above, so for example, assuming user enters the username ola and password and clicks on login, this will result to a URL:

/login.php?username=ola&password=password&submit=Login

The POST Method

, revealing sensitive information on the browser's URL, this can be used by hackers to get vital information, and get access to personal accounts.

The POST method tells the browser to send user information in a secure way. Each data is appended inside the body of the HTTP request which in this way, data is not shown in URL. This method can be used to process sensitive data, such as user passwords, bank card details and more. Please note that just adding

method="POST"

to a form does not guarantee maximum security, it however serves as this base security layer for the processing.

Example: POST Method

<form method= "POST" action= "login.php" > < input name = "username" type = "text" /> <input name="password" type="password" /> <input type="submit" value="Login" name="submit"> </form>

Information is thereby sent via the HTTP Request, in a format that looks like this:

POST /login.php HTTP/1.1 Host: example.com Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded Content-Length: 27 username=ola&password=mypassword

Note

This is only seen by the browser and not in the URL. Now that we have understood how form actions and form methods work, let's continue by discussing the form encytypes and processing.

Form Enctype (Encoding Types)

Enctype stands for encoding type. According to w3.org, it specifies the content type used to submit the form to the server. This is determined in HTML form by the

enctype

application/x-www-form-urlencoded - Represents URL encoded form. This is the default value of the enctype attribute. multipart/form-data - Represents a Multipart or binary form. This is the type of encoding needed if you want your users to upload files. NOTE: This encoding type should be used along with method="POST" text/plain - Introduced in HTML5, it sends the data in plain text, without any encoding.

attribute. The attribute can have one of the three values:

Example: Uploading a Form Using a Multipart Form

< form method = "POST" enctype = "multipart/form-data" > < input type = "file" name = "file" /> < input type = "submit" name = "upload" value = "Upload" > </ form >

Interesting right? So let's move to a more interesting part, how forms are processed in the server.

HTML Forms Server Processing

Whether a form is been sent with the

GET

POST

PHP - Processing the GET Method

ormethod, the server receives a string that is parsed in the format of key=value pairs. The way you access strings depends on the server programming language you choose to use. There are tons of programming languages for a web server, popular examples are PHP, Python/Django, ASP.NET, NodeJS . For simplicity and tutorial sake, we will be showing how the form is processed using PHP. PHP offers $_GET and $_POST global arrays that can be used to access forms submitted using the GET and POST methods.

Processing a submitted form using the PHP

$_GET

action="search.php"

<?php // Code to be placed on search.php file $search_string = htmlspecialchars($_GET[ 'search' ]); $gender = htmlspecialchars($_GET[ 'gender' ]); echo 'Hello!<br/>' ; echo 'Your search is :' , $search_string, '<br/>' ; echo 'and it is ' , strlen($search_string), ' characters.' ; ?>

global array. This assumes that the user has already submitted the form, (E.g to). The developer can either used it to fetch some information from the database, save it or sends it as email. The below code will then be placed on search.php file to display the user's inputs.

Example Explained

$_POST - For storing user data coming from a POST method form

- For storing user data coming from a POST method form htmlspecialchars() - A kind of security function to escape special characters from user inputs.

PHP - Processing POST Method

Processing a submitted form in PHP using the PHP

$_POST

action="site.php"

<?php // Code to be placed on site.php file $email = htmlspecialchars($_POST[ 'email' ]); $gender = htmlspecialchars($_POST[ 'gender' ]); echo 'Hello!<br/>' ; echo 'Your email is :' , $email, '<br/>' ; echo 'Your gender is: ' , $gender; ?>

global array. This assumes that the user has already submitted the form, (E.g to). The developer can either use it to fetch some information from the database, save it or send it as email. The below code will then be placed on site.php to display the user's inputs.

Example Explained

$_POST - For storing user data coming from a POST method form

- For storing user data coming from a POST method form htmlspecialchars() - A kind of security function to escape special characters from user inputs.

