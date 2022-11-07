All You Need to Know About DCCPA Crypto Regulation

Too Long; Didn't Read

The Digital Commodities Consumer Protection Act is a bill that will provide the CFTC authority to regulate the trading of “digital commodities” The bill was co-sponsored by leaders of the Senate Agriculture Committee and was introduced by Sens. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and John Boozman (R-AR) It is one of the most important crypto legislative pieces in recent months and can have a substantial impact on how the crypto space (at least the US crypto space) will develop in the next few years.