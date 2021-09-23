Algorithmic Auditing: Can We Actually Eliminate Algorithm Bias

A growing field of private auditing firms purport to scrutinize algorithms that govern our lives. Increasingly, companies are turning to these firms to review their algorithms, particularly when they’ve faced criticism for biased outcomes. But it’s not clear whether such audits are actually making algorithms less biased. HireVue, a popular hiring software company used by companies like Walmart and Goldman Sachs, faced criticism that the algorithms it used to [assess candidates through video interviews were biased.