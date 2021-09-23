Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Algorithmic Auditing: Can We Actually Eliminate Algorithm Bias by@TheMarkup

Algorithmic Auditing: Can We Actually Eliminate Algorithm Bias

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
A growing field of private auditing firms purport to scrutinize algorithms that govern our lives. Increasingly, companies are turning to these firms to review their algorithms, particularly when they’ve faced criticism for biased outcomes. But it’s not clear whether such audits are actually making algorithms less biased. HireVue, a popular hiring software company used by companies like Walmart and Goldman Sachs, faced criticism that the algorithms it used to [assess candidates through video interviews were biased.
image
The Markup Hacker Noon profile picture

@TheMarkup
The Markup

Nonprofit organization dedicated to data-driven tech accountability journalism & privacy protection.

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
We Ought to Get Better at Recognizing Dark Patterns by @TheMarkup
#the-markup
The 2021 AI Rewind: HackerNoon Edition by @whatsai
#ai
You Don't Need a Fancy PC for Data Science: Use These Cloud Platforms! by @joleenbothma
#data-science
Where Visuals And Algorithms Collide: How Unrelated Algorithms Produce Intuitive Markings by @pyrametrik
#data-visualization
New SOTA Image Captioning: ClipCap by @whatsai
#artificial-intelligence
We Built a Crypto Trading Algo Based on AI Sentiment Analysis by @pantherquant
#artificial-intelligence

Tags

#the-markup#algorithms#machine-learning-algorithms#algorithmic-bias#hirevue#orcaa#algorithmic-auditing#machine-learning
Join Hacker Noon loading