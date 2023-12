Algorand Foundation And AWS Collaborating For Build-A-Bull Hackathon

Too Long; Didn't Read registration is now open for global hackathon with $200,000 in prizes across five tracks. The hackathon, powered by Algorand Ventures and in collaboration with AWS, will run from October 18 through November 15, 2023. The winner of each track will receive $25,000 and will be invited to pitch to investors.