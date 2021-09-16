Search icon
Alchemy in Blockchain, NFTs into the DeFi Space: Madalin from Sphynx Network  by@madalinsph

Alchemy in Blockchain, NFTs into the DeFi Space: Madalin from Sphynx Network

Sphynx Network introduces the NFTs into the DeFi space, using alchemy in blockchain technology. CEO: "We aim to improve the fundamental nature of DeFi" "Universal Vaults" are a type of composable NFT standard that provide an interface for locking and unlocking tokens. It offers the users of the vaults a non-custodial staking alternative. It means that universal vaults allow users to increase their capital efficiency. Focusing to deliver an NFT fractional ownership marketplace and a blockchain-based play-to-earn NFT game.
Madalin M. | Sphynx.Network Hacker Noon profile picture

@madalinsph
Madalin M. | Sphynx.Network

Grew up in Bucharest-Romania. Proud father of one. Trading since 2011. Sphynx cat owner. CEO at Sphynx Network. Crypto!

