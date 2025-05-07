I Asked AI How to Take Over America. The Answer Was Way Too Real.

Out of curiosity—and, honestly, a little dread—I asked ChatGPT a question:

"If someone wanted to turn America into an authoritarian state... how would they do it?"





So I pushed further: "Let’s say I wanted to take over America. Show me how."





What I got back was disturbingly detailed, methodical, and plausible.





I decided to publish it. Unedited.





Not satire. Not a blueprint. But absolutely a warning.

Step-by-Step Blueprint to Slide into Authoritarianism (U.S. Edition)

1. Undermine Public Trust in Institutions

Constantly attack the media ("fake news"), the courts ("biased judges"), and elections ("rigged").

Blur the line between truth and fiction so people stop believing in objective reality.

Erode faith in scientific, academic, and governmental expertise.





2. Capture the Judiciary

Stack the courts with loyalists who interpret the Constitution through a partisan lens.

Use court rulings to gut civil rights, deregulate power structures, and expand executive authority.

Undermine checks and balances through legal decisions that quietly favor the regime.





3. Politicize the Military and Law Enforcement

Elevate sympathetic leaders inside the DOJ, FBI, DHS, and Pentagon.

Shift focus from national threats to internal dissent.

Encourage public displays of loyalty from military and police to the ruling figure.





4. Suppress Dissent and Control Information

Label protesters as domestic threats or "enemies of the state."

Use surveillance and facial recognition to monitor activists.

Pressure media platforms to suppress or remove dissenting voices.





5. Expand Executive Power During Crisis

Exploit emergencies (real or manufactured) to seize extraordinary powers.

Undermine legislative oversight.

Normalize the use of executive orders to bypass democratic processes.





6. Attack Electoral Legitimacy

Cast doubt on mail-in ballots, electronic voting, and vote counting.

Promote legislation that limits voting access under the guise of "election integrity."

Refuse to concede elections; claim fraud regardless of outcome.





7. Flood the Zone with Disinformation

Weaponize social media with propaganda bots.

Spread conflicting narratives so people disengage from seeking truth.

Elevate fringe voices to mainstream platforms to legitimize extremism.





8. Co-opt Religious and Nationalist Movements

Align with dominant religious ideologies to frame opposition as godless or immoral.

Promote a mythologized national identity that centers on a single race, religion, or class.

Use patriotism as a bludgeon against dissent.





9. Defund and Dismantle Democratic Institutions

Undermine the independence of federal agencies.

Attack the integrity of civil service and replace professionals with loyalists.

Starve public education and journalism of resources.





10. Criminalize Opposition

Investigate political enemies on trumped-up charges.

Use vague laws ("incitement," "treason," "un-American activity") to silence critics.

Encourage street-level harassment and violence by unofficial enforcers.

This isn’t science fiction. It’s a framework. A path. And many steps are already being tested.





The danger isn’t that some dystopian leader "might" use AI to take over America. It’s that the playbook already exists—and AI just confirmed how easy it would be to follow.





If democracy is held together by norms, customs, and trust... what happens when those are gone?





Think hard. Then speak louder.

Written by Mike Stark. Originally published on Medium. Part of a two-part AI series. Follow-up essay:” Efficiency Without Empathy: The Cold Truth About the Coming AI Revolution”