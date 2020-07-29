Airtable: 26 Firms Offering Non-Dilutive Funding Options to Founders

665 reads

@ naveendewda Naveen Dewda Founder at https://district.so

Raise money without giving up a piece of your company

Building a business from the ground up is hard and if you need to raise VC money to grow, it adds another layer of hindrance. This is especially true for first-time Founders. I won’t go into details of the VC vs. non-VC route of building a company as it is a subjective topic. It depends on the product, the outcome you want, and the type of company you want to build.

But if you have some initial traction and recurring revenue in place already, you can raise money without going to VCs and scale your business at your own pace.

Whether you are a solo founder of a bootstrapped business with a $1k in MRR or a startup founder with $100M in ARR, there is an option available for you to raise money without giving away your equity.

A couple of examples from the complete list below:

KickPay: If you are in eCommerce space and have enough inventory but need access to capital before you “sell” your inventory. KickPay is a great option for you.

PodFund: If you are a Podcast creator who is noticing some traction and revenue and are looking to scale your efforts, do check out PodFund.

You can check out the complete list of companies below. You can utilize it to raise growth capital, working capital, or do a bridge round. I hope you find it useful. This is an evolving list, so if you know a firm that should be on the list shoot an email at help@district.so

Here is the link to the complete sheet where you can “Filter” based on your area of focus: https://airtable.com/shrfNYbIhm9YZncgq

If you enjoyed this post and want to be in the learning loop for the next one, I’ll be posting more here. DM me on Twitter if you have specific questions.

Tags