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AI Won’t Replace Product Managers But Vibe Coding Will Redefine Them

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byPriyanka Neelakrishnan@hackerclup7sajo00003b6s2naft6zw

Author: Priyanka Neelakrishnan, B.E., M.S., M.B.A. On a mission to make the world better than yesterday!

April 7th, 2026
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Priyanka Neelakrishnan@hackerclup7sajo00003b6s2naft6zw

Author: Priyanka Neelakrishnan, B.E., M.S., M.B.A. On a mission to make the world better than yesterday!

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cybersecurity#enterprise-security#data-security#product-management#ai-product-leadership#vibe-coding#priyankaneelakrishnan#agentic-ai-product-strategy#ai-prototyping-for-pms

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