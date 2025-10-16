AI Won’t Kill Your Business, But Ignoring Governance Might

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byDavide Carmeci@davidecarmeci

Experienced GTM Leader | Data and Privacy advocate

October 16th, 2025
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The Declining Critical Thinking Skills: From Artificial Intelligence to Average Intelligence

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Davide Carmeci@davidecarmeci

Experienced GTM Leader | Data and Privacy advocate

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machine-learning#artificial-intelligence#cybersecurity#nist#regulatory-compliance#prompt-injection#data-governance#shadow-ai#adversarial-ai

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