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AI Transforms 800K+ Grocery Transactions into Smart Insights

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byAssortment@assortment

A colorful mix, a treasure trove to explore.

June 2nd, 2025
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The AI Framework That Makes Optimization as Easy as Chatting

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Assortment@assortment

A colorful mix, a treasure trove to explore.

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tech-stories#assortment-planning#retail-optimization#large-language-models-(llms)#interactive-frameworks#e-commerce-solutions#operations-management#ai-in-marketing#optimization-algorithms

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