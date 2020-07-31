How Artificial Intelligence Will Change Our World

Artificial Intelligence is a widely discussed subject today, one of many others whose future might seem quite difficult to foresight. However, when we look at today’s world, we see that the demand for this technology has doubled if not tripled throughout the years, while more than 40% of executives nowadays believe that AI is one of the most important tools for making business decisions. Since AI plays such a crucial role in our everyday life, we should further explore how it will eventually change the world.

1. More jobs might be performed by machines

As machines will be implemented in a large number of work facilities, they will slowly take the place of humans (at least, in the long term). However, this is not as scary as it sounds since other jobs will be created on the market to compensate for the machines that have replaced real people. Human resources once needed at fluctuating levels (especially repetitive tasks) will be changed into mechanical. For instance, instead of having humans enter data into a computer, they will have machines do it quicker and more efficiently. This will help improve productivity and decrease time spent on various (relatively useless) tasks. Another trend we might see coming is the replacement of cab drivers with automated drivers, to give you a gist of what might follow.

2. New jobs will arise

Since some jobs will be replaced by machines and computers, other higher standard jobs will be created. AI machines will need maintenance, development, and assistance, which is why jobs in IT might be some of the most popular ones in the near future. Looking at the stats, more than 5 million jobs in IT are expected to be added globally by 2027, writes Jobbatical. The demand for tech jobs seems to be increasing exponentially at this moment, as stats, web developers, and mathematicians’ occupations are predicted to grow by at least 30%, 33%, and 29% respectively in the decade that is about to follow.

3. Better technologies will be developed using AI

Since machines do not need training and preparations as humans do, they will be more efficient in solving certain problems; thus, more and more AI technologies will be developed to improve workers’ efficiency and productivity. Larger amounts of data will be used to solve problems in a quicker way and fix mistakes that could have looked disastrous in the past. Thus, new information will emerge, and the internet infrastructure will be restructured and put together in a way more organized (and more efficient) way. However, with these better technologies will come more ways in which malicious structures could hurt the system, which can be rather dangerous as a whole. Machines will ultimately be able to read humans, which can be quite scary to think about.

4. More personalization will be available

If you haven’t noticed by now, people are more and more able to interact with the latest technologies available, which makes the latter quite impressive and personalized. The services and/or goods purchased will be available to interconnect with, making people’s experiences richer and more real and recommendations easier to customize, writes thesis help specialist, Dan Cravenly. Through constant feedback (e.g. online surveys), machines will be able to sort out customers’ preferences and come back with better-suited options for every client. Thus, the experience will not be interacting with machines anymore, it will be interacting with machines while getting exactly what you need out of it.

5. Data becomes more reliable and thus AI more accurate

The greatest thing about the future of AI is that it relies on data. Thus, as data becomes more reliable, AI becomes more powerful. Without data, there is no way AI could survive. However, looking at the world today, we can see how information is quickly making its way through the system by using lab-based simulations to assess qualities of the real world. Thus, more and more information is being gathered, processed, and used, giving AI more power and accuracy.

6. The human-AI partnership strengthens

People are slowly getting accustomed to working with and along with machines, which makes it easier for AI tools to be incorporated in the human and business world. While it is true that imagination, creativity, spontaneity, and authenticity cannot be controlled by a machine, humans might provide these necessary inputs while getting used to utilizing the AI mechanisms for their own good. This further cooperation might be quite healthy for humans since they will develop even more determination and willpower to develop skills that they lack (and that are ultimately compensated by machines). As this partnership strengthens, people’s skills will strengthen too, turning humans into a more valuable workforce per total.

7. New games and films will emerge

Artificial Intelligence plays an important role in the new game and film era, being one of the most important tools for developing fun and relaxing mechanisms for humans to enjoy. Since AI is such an important mechanism in everyday life, we can see that most humans enjoy watching stories about Artificial Intelligence. They not only understand the issues and themes presented but are quite amazed by the way in which AI could actually impact our planet. Thus, one of the most important trends to mention when it comes to AI is that it will definitely be incorporated into new movies and films as already seen. The Irishman is one of the best examples but braces yourselves because there will be more to follow.

8. More of us will interact with AI

Investors have been putting their money into AI for years now. Investments in natural language processes continue to grow and grow over the years with more and more people actively investing more money in this area. Since AI seems reliable, certain, and quite easy to implement, there is a high chance there will be even more human-AI interactions over the next decade.

Conclusion

AI is and will be at the top of the chart when it comes to machine learning and utilization. One of the most important things to remember is that AI will definitely change the way we think, act, and perceive the world. However, although robots might turn us into super-productive humans, we should not forget about our roots and how our own insights might benefit society in the long term.

