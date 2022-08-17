AI Nightbirds Analysis

I am a holder of AI Nightbirds and want to dive deeper into the community, data, vibes, and team behind it. In this article I will be giving a complete analysis of the AI Nightbirds NFT. I will be doing this by looking at the community, data, vibes, and team behind it. I may also do an article on ArtBannersbyAI and other topics I don’t cover.

I am a teenage web3 enthusiast. I will try to share my knowledge with you, and hopefully I will learn from you.

This is not a AI Nightbird I own, this is owned by AI Nightbirds and is their twitter image.

Community

Starting with the AI Nightbirds community. I will be going over the Twitter, Discord, and Spaces part of their community. The AI Nightbirds twitter @ainightbirds was mostly inactive until recently, this was until YouMakinmeCrzy, the project lead was given access to the account from the founders, more on them later.





Since YouMakinmeCrzy has gained access, there has been a steady upbeat in tweets and spaces. In the spaces there is usually a giveaway that will happen if a certain number of people attend, the spaces usually have strong attendance and good vibes, and in the spaces, everyone is talking about what is next and just having a good time. Anytime I have spoken I have received great support.





The discord is mostly a holders-only discord. If you want to chat in 90% of the channels you need a bird. Non-holders do have a non-holders chat and can see most of the announcements pages. There have been talks about making it so non-holders can see all of the chats but not talk in them but nothing has happened as of the time I’m writing this. The discord is structured this way to keep the holders and non-holders safe from scams. Only holders can post links and only in certain channels to minimize the damage that scam links can do as holders are less likely to resort to this action.





My personal opinion on most of the discord being closed off is mixed. On one hand I like the safety it provides but on the other, non-holders can’t see the community we have for the most part. Mac is working very hard to fix this and I am excited to see where the discord is in 3 months. The community is excellent. Everyone knows one another and chats almost daily. If a bird is scammed away from its owner whales will go out of their way to give it back to them at cost. I would say that the community is one of the more rewarding sides of owning a bird and its great to see where it has come.



AI Nightbirds Data

Now onto that data. According to OpenSea stats the AI Nightbirds are “+87.56% over 7 days and -66.60% on the day. This week has been crazy for the stats. I make a chart like this every day. We were in a large upbeat the past week. Yesterday and today have been the drawback from that, people seeing the high prices and volume and selling to make a profit.



This is one of the AI Nightbirds I own. It is also my favorite.

Vibes

The AI Nightbirds don’t have traits in a traditional sense. They have vibes. Twenty-six different themes ranging from Watercolor Splash to Haunted House. The 3 most popular vibes are Heaven Harbor, Otherside Nature, and Flower Power (in no order). This is reflected in the floor price. I feel like the only issue with this system is that someone with less knowledge will list of the collection floor price and not the vibe floor price, this happens a lot and drives down the overall floor price. The only vibe I don’t “vibe with” is Alien Resistance which is a bug-themed vibe, it just isn’t my art style. Every other vibe is outstanding and you can go wrong with it.





Team

The team behind AI Nightbirds are @BorSergOS and @inserhio (the founders) and @YouMakinMecrzy (project lead) and finally @reach4thetop (community manager). The founders are very secluded and private, Mac is the complete opposite of that, and this makes a perfect balance. There is not much to say about the team other than it is solid, all doxed and all of their care, in their own way.





Final Thoughts

I am very happy and excited for the future of AI Nightbirds as a whole! I hope to do more articles on them in the future. (the stats in this thread are from when it was written)

Official Links:

ArtBannerByAI Website: https://artbannersbyai.com

AI Nightbirds Website: https://nightbirds.art

ArtBannerByAI Twitter:@ArtBannersByAi

AI Nightbird Twitter: @ainightbirds

ArtBannerByAI OpenSea: https://opensea.io/collection/artbannersbyai

AI Nightbird OpenSea: https://opensea.io/collection/ainightbirds









Tip Jar to Support the Writer





Metamask(ETH): 0x1985523aDfCa1a5cd9b58Af0e40B968AC1025057





Disclaimer this article is written purely for entertainment and educational purposes and should not be taken as financial advise in any way.



Do your own research and, if you are seeking a financial advisory, find a professional right for you