Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    AI Isn’t the Problem, Big Tech Isby@theantieconomist
    874 reads

    AI Isn’t the Problem, Big Tech Is

    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Examining the history of big tech giants and their poor data-security, what are the actual risks of the proliferation of AI? It seems like it has a lot more to do with the use of data by large corporations than the AI itself.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - AI Isn’t the Problem, Big Tech Is
    machine-learning #ai-revolution #data-privacy
    The Anti-Economist HackerNoon profile picture

    @theantieconomist

    The Anti-Economist

    A little bit of criticism, a whole lot of nuance.

    Receive Stories from @theantieconomist

    react to story with heart
    AWS Security LIVE!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Google’s New AI Model, NotebookLM, will Rewrite the Academic Playbook Forever
    Published at Oct 06, 2023 by theantieconomist #ai-models
    Article Thumbnail
    And the Web3 Award Goes To...
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by nakedcollector #web3-success-story-in-2023
    Article Thumbnail
    Advancing Data Quality: Exploring Data Contracts with Lyft
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by bmarquie #data-quality
    Article Thumbnail
    Conspiracy at eBay: The Disturbing Saga of Harassment, Stalking, and Cover-ups
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by legalpdf #usa-v-ebay
    Article Thumbnail
    Meta’s Meteoric Rise in 2023 Shows No Sign of Slowing This Year
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by dmytrospilka #meta
    Article Thumbnail
    I Created a React Utility Component for Animations With Tailwind and CSS: AnimateIn
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by johnpolacek #react
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!